Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX59

    Colts’ Shane Steichen: Anthony Richardson ‘is our starting quarterback’

    By Mike Chappell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL3Fx_0vxvCME400

    INDIANAPOLIS – Shane Steichen made two things crystal clear.

    1. Anthony Richardson will return as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback when his oblique injury allows.
    2. His support of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley isn’t wavering.

    Both topics were given life on social media – although the clamor surrounding Bradley’s status was and has been much louder – in the aftermath of Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

    Richardson missed the game while rehabbing a strained oblique and looked on from the sideline as backup Joe Flacco nearly led the Colts to a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback. Indy’s 39-year-old insurance policy completed 75% of his passes for 359 yards, three touchdowns and a 121.3 rating.

    Flacco’s yards were the most since Matt Ryan threw for 389 in a 34-27 win over the Jaguars in Indy in week 6 of 2022, and the ninth-most by a Colts’ quarterback in the past decade. He has at least two TD passes in seven consecutive games – the past two this season, the final five with Cleveland in ’23 – which is tied with Green Bay’s Jordan Love for the NFL’s longest active streak.

    After the game, Flacco said, “I did what I know.’’

    And Steichen knows this: As soon as Richardson has sufficiently recovered from the oblique injury, “he is our starting quarterback.’’

    Richardson was limited in all three practices last week and downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. In all likelihood, there never was much chance of him playing against Jacksonville.

    And this week? The Colts look to even their record at 3-3 on Sunday when they meet the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

    The Colts want to ensure Richardson’s oblique/hip issue allows him to handle the rigors of his dual-threat skills. That evaluation resumes on Wednesday.

    “Just making sure he feels really good with his body,’’ Steichen said. “Obviously, the medical staff, all those things, but going through that process. The rehab, the practice, making sure he feels ready to go.’’

    The Colts are in the midst of a balancing act. They’re committed to giving Richardson as much experience as possible in his second year after a shoulder injury limited his rookie season to four starts and 173 snaps, and competing for their first playoff appearance since 2020.

    “We’re trying to win football games. That’s the bottom line,’’ Steichen said. “We’re trying to win football games and when Anthony’s out there, obviously he makes a lot of big plays for us and that’s where it’s at.’’

    Richardson’s injury history is impossible to ignore. He’s failed to finish four of his eight starts and has missed 14 of a possible 22 games.

    Steichen didn’t elaborate on the status of Richardson or running back Jonathan Taylor for the Titans game. Taylor missed the loss at Jacksonville with a sprained right ankle.

    “They’re doing well,’’ Steichen said. “We’ll see how the week goes, but they’re both feeling really good.’’

    About Bradley

    Despite mounting criticism from outside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Steichen is standing behind a coordinator who’s overseeing the NFL’s worst defense.

    “Gus has been doing this for a long time and he’s had incredible defenses where he’s been,’’ he said. “And I’ve got the faith and trust in him to get this thing turned around.’’

    The Colts were without six front-line defenders Sunday – tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), nickel corner Kenny Moore II (hip), ends Kwity Paye (quad), Tyquan Lewis (elbow) and Samson Ebukam (Achilles), cornerback JuJu Brents – and the defense endured one of his worst performances.

    It allowed season highs in points (37), total yards (497), passing yards (371) and yards per play (8.7), as well as the longest run (Tank Bigsby’s 65-yard touchdown) and two longest receptions (Brian Thomas’ 85-yard TD and Christian Kirk’s 61-yard catch).

    Trevor Lawrence passed for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns, and did so in a clean pocket. The Colts had no sacks or quarterback hits, and only two pressures.

    “The biggest thing that we need to improve on is not giving up the explosive plays,’’ Steichen said. “We allowed too many of those and we’ve got to get those cleaned up . . . also, affecting the quarterback.

    “I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room, I really do.’’

    Bradley’s defense ranks 32 nd in yards per game (419.2) and passing yards per play (7.9), 31 st in rushing yards per game (157.0), 29 th in yards per play (5.95) and passing yards per game (262.2) and 25 th in scoring (24.4).

    If the averages hold up over the course of the season, the yards per game and passing yards would be the second-highest in club history.

    Fries out

    Right guard Will Fries will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery in Jacksonville Sunday night to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg. He was hurt when players rolled up on the back of his legs in the third quarter.

    The team placed Fries on the injured reserve list Monday.

    “Shoot, wish him all the best in his recovery,’’ Steichen said. “Just the ultimate competitor. Feel for him. He’s been doing everything right all year, playing his tail off and it’s just an unfortunate thing that happened to him.’’

    Fries, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is the league’s No. 2-ranked guard, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2021 seventh-round draft’s 86.9 grade is just ahead of teammate Quenton Nelson (84.9) and trails only Pittsburgh’s James Daniels (92.0).

    Roster moves

    Along with putting Fries on IR, the Colts waived cornerback Dallis Flowers. He had appeared in four games this season while coming back from an Achilles injury suffered in his week 4 start last year against the Los Angeles Rams.

    The Colts also re-signed kicker Spencer Shrader to the practice squad and waived Gregory Junior.

    You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    17-year-old arrested for allegedly possessing 20 machine gun conversion devices
    FOX591 day ago
    ‘1000% fictional’: Colts owner Jim Irsay denies ‘piped-in crowd noise’ rumors
    FOX5919 hours ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    FOX591 day ago
    Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, hospitalized after suffering stroke, family says
    FOX595 hours ago
    Raccoon sparks chaos in stands during Broncos game against Raiders
    FOX591 day ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    FOX591 day ago
    How much did it cost Indiana to obtain the drug it needed to resume state executions?
    FOX5919 hours ago
    5 AES Indiana crews to travel south as Hurricane Milton continues its trek toward Florida
    FOX591 day ago
    Grand jury indicts man for murder after 2021 killing on Indy’s west side went unsolved for 3 years
    FOX5919 hours ago
    Carmel Christkindlmarkt Inc. board gutted amid tension with city over ownership, trademarks
    FOX591 day ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    FOX5912 hours ago
    Hoosiers are locking down, evacuating and helping out in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton
    FOX5917 hours ago
    LIVE NOW: FEMA updates Hurricane Milton plans
    FOX595 hours ago
    North Vernon man admits to molesting autistic child, court docs reveal
    FOX591 day ago
    IMPD investigates after man found dead in northeast side home
    FOX591 day ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    FOX5913 hours ago
    Indy southern comfort restaurant to be featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
    FOX591 day ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    FOX5919 hours ago
    Nutrition Hub at IU Health Methodist Hospital helping heart disease patients stay healthy
    FOX5916 hours ago
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    FOX591 day ago
    Is a Category 6 hurricane possible? What research says
    FOX5923 hours ago
    Milton dips to Category 4 as Florida braces for impact
    FOX591 day ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    FOX591 day ago
    5 injured, 2 critical after vehicle crashes into Greensburg restaurant
    FOX5912 hours ago
    Couple reunited after volunteer rescue pilot threatened with arrest in North Carolina
    FOX593 days ago
    Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash in Boone County
    FOX591 day ago
    Multiple people report odd symptoms from mosquito bites in Oklahoma
    FOX591 day ago
    Atlanta, Ind. town council puts official on paid leave amid ongoing state police probe
    FOX591 day ago
    2 youth football coaches injured in postgame shooting at Cardinal Ritter High School
    FOX592 days ago
    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024
    FOX591 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy