BCSO: Nineveh man led police on vehicle chase that traversed Bartholomew, Brown Counties

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Nineveh man who engaged in a police chase with Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies has been arrested.

Per a release from the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Brock Thompson of Nineveh has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.

BCSO reported that the pursuit Thompson allegedly instigated began around 5:04 p.m. Thursday. At that time, a deputy observed a motorist recklessly driving a silver Hyundai on North U.S. Highway 31. The deputy subsequently attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the Hyundai’s driver near North U.S. Highway 31’s intersection with Lowell Road.

According to BCSO, the driver of the Hyundai disregarded the deputy who attempted to stop him, continuing southbound on Indianapolis Road. After traversing State Road 46 with deputies pursuing him, the driver of the Hyundai crashed into a police vehicle near the intersection of Upper Salt Creek Road and Petro Drive in Brown County.

Nobody was injured during the crash, and the driver was ultimately removed from the Hyundai and detained. BCSO later identified the driver as Thompson.

Police searched the Hyundai and located narcotics and paraphernalia. Thompson was transported to a local hospital after the chase for a blood draw and jail clearance.

Thompson’s case details have not yet been uploaded to Indiana’s public court reporting system. As of this article’s publication, no additional details on his arrest had been made available.

