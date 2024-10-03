Open in App
    • FOX59

    $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

    By Matt Adams,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbS7c_0vt3ZGck00

    INDIANAPOLIS – A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is worth $1 million.

    The ticket matched five numbers but missed the Powerball for Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers for Oct. 2 were 1-2-21-37-43 and a Powerball of 21.

    Someone bought the ticket at Casey’s No. 2340 located at 1492 Market St. in Charlestown, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

    A ticket sold in Illinois also won a $1 million prize, according the Powerball website.

    The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Oct. 5, with an estimated jackpot of $295 million.

    Gwen O'Connor
    19h ago
    congratulations 🎊
    March to The witches Castle
    1d ago
    okay where these tickets show up at
