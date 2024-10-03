Hartford City man found dead after welfare check

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. – A welfare check on a Hartford City man is now a death investigation.

On Tuesday night, authorities went to a home on West Washington Street to check on a resident.

They found 75-year-old Rant Elliott dead inside the home.

Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch received a call regarding the case around 11:20 p.m. He said investigators discovered the house “had been previously set on fire.”

The Hartford City Fire Department said the fire is believed to have been contained to one room and “self-extinguished” after running out of air prior to any first responders arriving at the scene.

Elliott’s death appeared to be accidental, Crouch said, and may have been the result of smoke inhalation.

The case remains under investigation.

