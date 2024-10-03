2 injured in overnight Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people were injured during an overnight crash in Lawrence.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Boy Scout Road.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, two males were found unresponsive inside the crashed vehicle. Both were extricated and taken to area hospitals.

Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024/Photo via Lawrence Fire Department

Images from the Lawrence Fire Department showed the vehicle sustained extensive damage. It appeared the car veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Lawrence police said the driver may have been intoxicated. The crash remains under investigation.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis EMS assisted at the scene.

