    2 injured in overnight Lawrence crash

    By Matt Adams,

    2 days ago

    LAWRENCE, Ind. – Two people were injured during an overnight crash in Lawrence.

    Emergency responders were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Boy Scout Road.

    According to the Lawrence Police Department, two males were found unresponsive inside the crashed vehicle. Both were extricated and taken to area hospitals.

      Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024/Photo via Lawrence Fire Department
      Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024/Photo via Lawrence Fire Department
      Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024/Photo via Lawrence Fire Department
      Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024
      Aftermath of crash on Boy Scout Road in Lawrence on Oct. 3, 2024

    Images from the Lawrence Fire Department showed the vehicle sustained extensive damage. It appeared the car veered off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

    Lawrence police said the driver may have been intoxicated. The crash remains under investigation.

    The Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis EMS assisted at the scene.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Robert Kelly
    1d ago
    that's a somewhat blind spot/sharp turn on the back side of Fort Ben State Park . . . even riding my bike during the day keeps super vigilant when approaching that turn.
    Sallye Rustin
    1d ago
    This is truly a sad situation and my prayers go out to the families at the time but where is the Empathy in reporting these incidents let the investigations proceed before assumptions are made tragic as it may be there's always a Rush to Judgment and the photos were a bit to much at least they took the bodies out 🤔 God watch over us all 🙏🙏🙏 even the children watching
