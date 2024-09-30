IMPD: Indy woman last seen in Castleton found safe

Update (Oct. 1)

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that Dawkins has been located and is safe.

“Thank you to the community for your assistance,” an update from IMPD read.

Original Story

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help locating a missing woman last seen over the weekend in Castleton.

IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Kimberly Dawkins. The woman was last seen on Saturday in the 5400 block of Autumn Woods Lane in Castleton.

Police described Dawkins as a 5’4″, 160-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and may be in need of medical attention.

A photo of Dawkins, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

Kimberly Dawkins (via IMPD)

If located, IMPD is asking people to call 911 immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

