    • FOX59

    IMPD: Indy woman last seen in Castleton found safe

    By Joe Schroeder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JzKs_0vpKc63i00

    Update (Oct. 1)

    Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that Dawkins has been located and is safe.

    “Thank you to the community for your assistance,” an update from IMPD read.

    Original Story

    INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help locating a missing woman last seen over the weekend in Castleton.

    IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Kimberly Dawkins. The woman was last seen on Saturday in the 5400 block of Autumn Woods Lane in Castleton.

    Police described Dawkins as a 5’4″, 160-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and may be in need of medical attention.

    A photo of Dawkins, provided by IMPD, can be seen below:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285K3B_0vpKc63i00
    Kimberly Dawkins (via IMPD)

    If located, IMPD is asking people to call 911 immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Comments / 1
    yumyumgood
    1d ago
    May she be returned safe and sound 🙏🏽
