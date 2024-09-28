Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX59

    AES: 97,000 customers impacted by overnight storms, crews working to restore power

    By Cooper Hudson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dV4x_0vn7Srb600

    UPDATE 9/29: As of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, there are still 14,500 customers across the state without power. AES said they anticipate their efforts to restore power will continue into the evening and Monday morning, due to how intensely their service area was impacted.

    AES also added that they’ve restored power to 85% of their customers impacted from the weather on Friday.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________________________

    INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana reported about 97,000 customers were impacted by storms that rolled through central Indiana Friday night. On Saturday, they continued to work to restore the power.

    According to AES, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought 55 mph winds to the Hoosier State, which caused significant damage to their service area.

    Duke restores power to over 62k customers

    Since then, more than half of the 97,000 customers impacted have had their power restored, AES reported. Yet, crews are still working on restoring the power of the remaining 30,000 customers,

    Per AES, crews need to complete jobs at about 2,000 sites across the company’s service area. AES anticipates work will continue throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

    AES Indiana also emphasized the importance of safety. The company encouraged everyone to avoid downed power lines and poles and to immediately report them to (317) 261-8111.

    For more information and updates, visit AES Indiana’s storm page .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Teresa Moore
    1d ago
    Bless you all
    Sally Carroll
    1d ago
    Yes thank you to all linemen and women also it has been 21 hours now without power on wedt side of town,no power on Manhattan,Biltmore,Lynhurst&Washington area,seems as though all homes on north side of Washington are without power,thank you.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 found dead in Indiana river after being shot, stabbed and strangled, ‘known drug dealer’ arrested
    FOX596 days ago
    3 arrested during Grant County drug bust
    FOX5913 hours ago
    Silver alert canceled in relation to Gary man
    FOX593 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    Indiana emergency management officials preparing for impact of Hurricane Helene
    FOX593 days ago
    IMPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on NW side
    FOX597 hours ago
    Noblesville store closing after 7 months in business
    FOX593 days ago
    Docs: Man raided fridge, dumped bleach and broke TVs during Muncie home break in
    FOX594 days ago
    Walmart shopper warns 'thieves' to 'count your days' after infuriating self-checkout experience
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Body found in pond on northeast side of Indianapolis
    FOX592 days ago
    Fallen tree crashes into Putnam County deputy’s vehicle
    FOX592 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Farmland man charged with arson after setting fire to stop ‘imaginary people’
    FOX593 hours ago
    Woman who killed 3 Fishers teens in wrong-way DUI crash gets 25 years in prison
    FOX595 days ago
    Homes in New Castle, Ingalls damaged by fallen trees
    FOX591 day ago
    Terre Haute’s singing janitor wins AGT and million dollar prize
    FOX595 days ago
    Americans could run out of bananas and other fruit if dockworkers strike
    FOX595 days ago
    Duke restores power to over 62k customers
    FOX592 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Winning $919,000 CASH 5 ticket sold in Westfield
    FOX593 hours ago
    Latinas Welding Guild molding futures students never imagined
    FOX595 days ago
    Branden Sharpe wins Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game
    FOX592 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Huddle up with Hagan: Toughest Colt
    FOX591 day ago
    Cause of east side house fire under investigation
    FOX594 days ago
    SWING at Victory Field postponed to 2025
    FOX592 days ago
    Docs: Redkey man kidnaps, batters woman near Ridgeville
    FOX593 days ago
    Helene’s remnants prompt delays and closures around Indiana
    FOX593 days ago
    Southwest says assigned seating starts in ‘first half of 2026’
    FOX594 days ago
    Weather system capable of producing gusty winds, landspouts moves through Indiana
    FOX591 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy