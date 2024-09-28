AES: 97,000 customers impacted by overnight storms, crews working to restore power

UPDATE 9/29: As of 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, there are still 14,500 customers across the state without power. AES said they anticipate their efforts to restore power will continue into the evening and Monday morning, due to how intensely their service area was impacted.

AES also added that they’ve restored power to 85% of their customers impacted from the weather on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana reported about 97,000 customers were impacted by storms that rolled through central Indiana Friday night. On Saturday, they continued to work to restore the power.

According to AES, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought 55 mph winds to the Hoosier State, which caused significant damage to their service area.

Since then, more than half of the 97,000 customers impacted have had their power restored, AES reported. Yet, crews are still working on restoring the power of the remaining 30,000 customers,

Per AES, crews need to complete jobs at about 2,000 sites across the company’s service area. AES anticipates work will continue throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning.

AES Indiana also emphasized the importance of safety. The company encouraged everyone to avoid downed power lines and poles and to immediately report them to (317) 261-8111.

For more information and updates, visit AES Indiana’s storm page .

