California Swing Districts: Dave Min, Scott Baugh make their case to voters in CA-47

(Inside California Politics) — Inside California Politics is talking to the candidates in various swing districts across California that could impact the balance of power in Congress.

In CA-47, Democratic State Senator Dave Min and former Republican Assembly member Scott Baugh are looking to win the seat being vacated by Rep. Katie Porter.

Inside California Politics correspondent Sandra Mitchell spoke with both candidates about the issues impacting voters in that Southern California district, as well as nationally.

They also discuss why they believe voters should choose them in November.

Dave Min

Scott Baugh

