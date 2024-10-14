Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX40

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIMwD_0w6JG8ns00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    FOX404 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    FOX401 day ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    FOX406 hours ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Father arrested after allegedly killing man he found with his missing 14-year-old daughter
    WKRC3 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible1 day ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Selena Gomez Doesn't Sleep in Her Own Bedroom Anymore Because She 'Associates' It With a 'Really Dark Time'
    OK Magazine17 hours ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Body of missing man found in remote El Dorado County, officials say
    FOX406 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    FOX407 hours ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    FOX402 days ago
    Northern California police search for teen girl missing for several days
    FOX402 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    FOX408 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Inmate death at Folsom prison prompts murder investigation
    FOX403 days ago
    Months long attempted murder suspect chase ends in San Joaquin County
    FOX401 day ago
    Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘Pregnant’ In Leggy Shorts And Thigh-Highs
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    FOX4016 hours ago
    Accidental shooting by son leaves mother dead in Northern California, police say
    FOX407 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    FOX402 days ago
    ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Tina Louise Reveals She ‘Never Knew What a Real Home Was’: Inside Her Life
    Closer Weekly7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    The fate of Hotel Marysville on 100th anniversary of groundbreaking
    FOX401 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy