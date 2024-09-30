Open in App
    New California law simplifies food expiration date labels, prohibits ‘sell by’

    By Jacque Porter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTUmI_0vpJgPMB00

    Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law aimed at clearing up the meanings of expiration dates on foods.

    Assembly Bill 660 will require most expiration date labeling on food packaging to either use the phrase “USE by” or “BEST if Used by.” The law also allows for specific variations of that phrasing to include “freeze by” date suggestions.

    “On grocery store shelves today, there are more than 50 differently phrased date labels on packaged food,” the law’s author Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin said. “Some phrases are used to communicate peak freshness of a product or when a product is no longer safe to eat. Others, like “sell by,” are used only to inform stock rotation in stores but mislead some consumers into thinking the product is no longer safe to eat.”

    ‘Amsterdam-style’ cannabis cafes to become legal in California next year

    Smaller packaging that may not have room for the full phrases can use the shortened “BB” for “BEST if Used by” or “UB” for “USE by.”

    Additionally, products are prohibited from displaying a “sell by” date, which Irwin said leads to “consumer confusion.”

    With the exception of baby formula, there are no federal laws requiring food packaging to have an expiration date.

    The law will apply to foods manufactured on or after July 1, 2026.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

    Ed Watts
    2d ago
    I live in California, and I am happy to learn that "SELL BY" dates are the greatest issue facing our [once-]Golden State. It must be that the cost of living, traffic congestion, housing prices, crime, homelessness, illegal immigration, Second Amendment nullification, drug abuse, and high taxes problems have all been solved. Let's have a round of applause for California's State legislators and the seriousness they bring to their excellent work! <One person slow-clapping>
