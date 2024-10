Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DB Jaylen Watson both out vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The injuries have piled up for the Kansas City Chiefs over the first six games of the season.

They will now be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (ankle) vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid said on Monday.

Watson’s injury seems to more of a long-term issue. According to reports, he fractured his ankle against the San Francisco 49ers. He left the game limping to the sideline early in the 4th quarter.

Nazeeh Johnson will likely take over the starting role in Watson’s absence. Reid spoke highly of his capabilities.

Smith-Schuster was questionable with a hamstring injury going into the game against the 49ers. He decided to try and play but went down while running a route during the first quarter.

The Chiefs receiving core was already extremely thin, and with Smith-Schuster’s injury, it’d be very surprising to not see the Chiefs acquire another pass catcher through trade, free agency or both.

Reid did not give the extent or timetable for either player’s injury.

The Chiefs kickoff on the road against the Raiders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.