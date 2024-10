Candidate conversations with Reddy, Gross and Riebli

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another full house for this week’s “Candidate Conversations” covering a variety of contests.

Republican Dr. Prasanth Reddy is seeking the 3rd Congressional District seat of Kansas, currently held by Congresswoman Sharice Davids (who is scheduled to join us on a future show).

Then, Democrat Elad Gross joins the conversation as he seeks the Missouri Attorney General’s office, held by Andrew Bailey (also scheduled to join us on a future show).

Plus, the Johnson County D.A.’s race features a former assistant prosecutor seeking to unseat one of her former bosses. Democrat Vanessa Riebli is here to stake out her positions (Current DA Steve Howe joined us on our September 9 program, which can be viewed here ).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.