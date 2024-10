USA Today reporter talks traveling world, covering Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The big talkers around Kansas City Monday was Chiefs, Royals and Taylor Swift. Fans want to know if she’ll be at Arrowhead to watch Travis Kelce in action.

FOX 4 talked with a USA Today reporter whose job revolves around only writing about Taylor Swift.

“For the eras tour, Japan, Australia, France, Sweden, Spain Portugal, England,” Taylor Swift Reporter Bryan West said.



Shaking off a not so “Cruel Summer” of the jet-lag, West will make his way to Monday Night Football in Kansas City.

He’s the Taylor Swift reporter for USA Today and The Tennessean.

Out of hundreds of applicants, West scored the job about a year ago, at about the same time Swift and Chiefs Tight-End Travis Kelce made their relationship public.

West met Taylor Swift about six years ago before he got this job. Now, he’s living one of his “Wildest Dreams.”

“It was really nice,” West said. “She just has this way of when she talks to you, she makes you feel like you are the only person in the world and she’s really intent about listening to what you have to say.”

West has followed the eras tour extensively and said, if you add it up, he’ll have seen the concert for 13 full days.

“So if you think it’s 3 hours and 20 minutes, it’ll be 13 days of my life,” West said, “just watching this one concert and writing hundreds of articles about all of those.”

Beyond music, West said Taylor’s version — touches several different beats in news, like economics, education, sports and the movie industry.

“I even wrote a story this past year about geopolitics in southeast Asia,” West said.

Business is still booming after Taylor wore this Gorgeous 87 jersey ring last season to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Taylor wore it,” Manager at EB and Co. Alyssa Cartwright said. “Let’s show her even more support and make even more items.”

Cartwright said people from around the world reach out asking for Swiftie items — to stay in style.

“It’s been crazy how much of an impact it has,” Cartwright said, “and how much it’s expanded business outside of the Kansas City metro.”

West showed us a video of Kelce saying Swift will be here for the game.

“I can say the forecast is looking really good,” West said. “Travis Kelce over the weekend at his event said that she was going to be here. I always say until I see her in the stands it’s not 100% but it’s looking really likely.”

West said he always sees her traveling with her team and security.

“There is a lot of interest. It’s fascinating that every single angle there’s a cell phone pointed at her and I don’t even know what that would be like, just to have to like under constant pressure of, like, do I rub my nose, do I smile at this part?” West said. “How she manages to deal with that is really astounding.”

