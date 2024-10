Kansas City-area bars decide on audio for Chiefs, Royals’ games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Brick House in Union Hill decided on having every other television on the Chiefs’ game Monday night. The other half of their TVs would be on the Royals’ game. That decision was probably the easier one though.

The harder one’s which game do you play your audio on? Monday afternoon, Bartender Ashlee Middlebrook said the Brick House would be switching the sound back and forth once the Chiefs game started. It started about 40 minutes later than the Royals game.

“Whoever’s more exciting I suppose. Whose nails are getting bitten more?” Middlebrook said when asked which game would be heard in her bar Monday night.

Middlebrook says they’re busier than normal because 31st Street outside her bar goes east all the way to Stadium Drive, so people could come there before they went to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. They were also busy because of Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Royals and the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

“I think we’re so proud of our teams no matter what,” she continued. “We’re riding so high on life right now with our teams, and we’re supporting them 100 %.”

Across the state line at the Hy-Vee in Shawnee just west of Pflumm, fans came in late Monday morning to stock up on food before they went to tailgate at Arrowhead.

“Today we’re going to get hamburgers and buns and ice, chips probably,” Chiefs fan and Shawnee resident Cindy Moore said in an interview with FOX4 Monday.

Moore was all decked out in red when FOX4 caught up to her, and even though she went to the football game Monday night, she tried not to forget about the boys in blue.

“I was just looking to get a pair of Royals socks, so that I could be a Royals supporter and a Chiefs supporter today,” she continued.

For being a good sport, Hy-Vee District Store Director Karla Quandt gave Moore a free pair of blue Royals’ socks. Hy-Vee had both Royals and Chiefs merchandise at the front of the store. One of their blue shirts said, ‘Kansas City vs. Everybody.’

“You’ve got the Chiefs. You’ve got the Royals. It is just a fun time. I mean, everybody knows it’s a fun time to be in Kansas City right now cheering on all of our sportings,” she said in an interview with FOX4 Monday.

Quandt said fans got desserts Monday with both teams decorated on them.

“A lady literally grabbed two packages of Royals’ cookies and two packages of Chiefs’ cookies, and I was like, ‘Man, you’re having a party’ and she goes, ‘We gotta watch ’em both,'” she continued, talking about the Chiefs and the Royals’ games. “So, I will tell you that’s what everybody’s doing in Kansas City tonight. If you’re not going to the game, you’re watching one of them.”

