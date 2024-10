Whooping cough on the rise in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show that cases of whooping cough or pertussis are on the rise.

Locally, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed a case at Blue Springs High School.

Just over the last four weeks, the Jackson County Health Department reports an increase. So there is a concern, particularly for babies and people with cardiac conditions, because whooping cough can lead to more serious issues like pneumonia.

According to the CDC, one reason for the increase is that people have not caught up on their vaccinations since the pandemic.

Since whooping cough is a very contagious virus, it can be spread very quickly and easily from a person simply sneezing, breathing or talking, according to CDC.

It can start like a regular cold and cough, which lasts for weeks to a couple of months and it sounds like a whooping sound, resulting in coughing fits and gagging.

Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between whooping cough, COVID and RSV without a nasal swab. Once diagnosed, it is treated with antibiotics.

Symptoms of pertussis may include:

Runny nose

Mild cough that gradually gets worse

Low-grade fever

Coughing “fits” that can cause vomiting or gagging

A whooping sound during coughing fits

Inability to breathe (in infants and small children)

A cough that lasts up to 10 weeks

A reason for the current concern by the CDC is that the number of cases of whooping cough reported on Sept. 21 of this year compared to Sept. 21 of 2023 has more than quadrupled across the United States.

Students in Kansas and Missouri are required to be vaccinated against pertussis, diptheria and tetanus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.