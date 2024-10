Brisk winds ahead of a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for rain, snow, cooler temperatures

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Early sunshine leads to afternoon clouds along the Front Range with brisk winds while rain and snow showers linger in the high country.

Wednesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to a cooler, cloudy day with rain and snow showers .

Weather today: More clouds and breezy

Denver will see early sunshine, but afternoon clouds increase as highs are mild, near 70 degrees.

Forecast for Oct. 29, 2024 (KDVR)

Winds will be brisk Tuesday afternoon, allowing for fire weather warnings along the plains and Palmer Divide.

Weather advisories for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 (KDVR)

Rain and snow showers push through the high country, mostly during the first half of the day and above 8,500 feet. Winter weather advisories remain in effect until noon on Wednesday with more snow overnight Tuesday.

Weather advisories for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 (KDVR)

Weather tonight: Cloudy and cooler

Clouds continue to increase overnight with light snow in the high country. Lows will dip near to freezing in Denver with a lighter wind.

Looking ahead: Hard freeze, rain/snow chances

Wednesday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the middle 40s, cloudy skies and possible rain and snow showers in the metro. Because it’s been warm, roads will mostly be wet with a slushy dusting possible on grassy surfaces.

Expected snow totals for Oct. 30, 2024 (KDVR) Snowfall forecast for Oct. 30, 2024 (KDVR)

Temperatures then dip into the upper 20s Wednesday night, giving the Front Range its first hard freeze of the season.

Freeze watch for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 (KDVR)

Sunshine is back for Halloween on Thursday, but highs are below average in the upper 50s.

Friday finishes off the workweek with sunny skies and seasonal highs in the middle 60s.

7-day Pinpoint Weather forecast on Oct. 29, 2024 (KDVR)

Saturday will also be seasonal with highs in the lower 60s and sunny skies.

Sunday rounds out the weekend with partly sunny skies and cooler highs in the upper 50s.

Monday also has a mix of sun and clouds with a late shower and highs in the middle 50s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.