White House proposes insurers cover contraceptives

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House wants to require health insurers to cover the costs of contraceptives without a prescription.

On Monday, the Biden administration proposed a new rule that would expand healthcare coverage around condoms, birth control pills, and morning after pills.

Currently private health insurers do have to cover contraception costs when it’s prescribed. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the new proposed rule would require those insurers to fully cover contraception without a prescription.

“You should not have to pay out of pocket to get the contraceptives that you need,” Becerra said.

Pharmacist Dr. Sally Rafie cheered the announcement.

“People deserve not only access, but also convenience and affordability and that’s a key part of the equation,” Rafie said.

The Biden administration says the move is intended to make it easier for people to have control over their reproductive rights.

“Really puts these decisions in women’s hands so that women can get the care, the healthcare they need,” Jennifer Klein with the White House Gender Policy Council said.

Plus, she argues it provides critical flexibility so that women can switch birth control without having to go through a lengthy or expensive doctor’s visit.

“This will end the process that women have to go through to apply for exceptions to healthcare provider,” Klein said.

Now the rule will go through a 60-day comment period before it can be finalized.

