Juvenile taken to the hospital after shooting in southwest Denver

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Thursday, and police are looking for the suspect.

At 12:45 p.m., the Denver Police Department posted on X about a shooting in the 2900 block of South Yates Street. The location is a residential area in the Harvey Park South neighborhood.

Police said the victim was a juvenile male who was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

When FOX31 arrived at the scene several officers and investigators were setting up crime scene tape and evidence markers around shell casings.

Denver police said they have not made any arrests in the shooting and that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.

