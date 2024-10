Large swastika painted on short-term rental home in Adams County

Editor’s note: The text of this story has been updated to clarify that the address is in unincorporated Adams County.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — There are lots of questions and anger in a neighborhood of unincorporated Adams County after someone spraypainted a swastika on a garage door.

The swastika appeared after a bit of chaos at that home Sunday morning. The bright red swastika is almost as large as the white garage door itself.

“It’s totally disgusting to see something like that. We got kids that live around here my kids live we me part time now I’ve got to explain to them why someone is spray painting hate symbols,” Neighbor Justin Zimmerman said.

Neighbors say the home is a short-term rental near Washington Street and Essex Drive in Adams County.

“When I see that I see nothing but hate,” neighbor David Fresquec said.

Deputies towed two cars from rental home overnight

Someone spray painted the graffiti on the home overnight, after Adams County Sheriff’s deputies came to the home Sunday using loudspeakers.

“They said you’re under arrest. They said, ‘Come out with your hands up you’re under arrest,'” Neighbor Glenn Fuller said.

Neighbors told FOX31 that no one was arrested, but two cars were towed from the home.

“I’ve never seen anything that hateful on somebody’s home ever in my life,” Neighbor Katie Crumrine said.

Who spraypainted the swastika or why is not clear.

“It is disheartening to see the swastika painted in this way. It sends such a terrible message to all people that on today October the 7th, the one-year anniversary of what happened when over 1200 people were massacred in Israel,” Mountain States ADL Director Scott Levin said.

History of violence at Adams County short-term rental

In October of last year, three people were shot at the home which FOX31 confirmed was a short-term rental at the time.

No one answered the door today and FOX31 crews saw a ring doorbell camera thrown on the front porch.

Neighbors say more must be done to regulate what happens at the home constantly filled with strangers.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office said they were called to the home on Sunday morning. The callers reported two suspicious cars with no license plates.

The Adams County Sheriff’s spokesman said no one had reported the graffiti on the home as of Monday afternoon and confirmed that the home was designated as a short-term rental.

