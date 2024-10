Charges filed against driver in crash that killed off-duty deputy on Christmas Eve

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Several charges have been filed against a woman accused of causing a crash that killed off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joshua Maloy on Christmas Eve 2023, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Kayla Carroll, 37, was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, driving under restraint – outstanding judgment and displaying fictitious or altered license plates, according to a release.

A court summons was issued for Carroll, according to the release. A hearing was set for Dec. 12.

The crash happened around 5:21 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, in the area of County Road 49 and County Road 40 in Weld County.

The Colorado State Patrol previously reported that Carroll, who was 36 at the time, was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on County Road 49 while Maloy was southbound on the same road. CSP said she crossed the center double-yellow line painted median into the southbound lanes, allegedly hitting Maloy’s vehicle head-on.

Maloy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Joshua Maloy, 31, was an Adams County deputy. He was killed in a crash on Dec. 24, 2023. (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

According to CSP, Carroll had two young children in her car at the time of the crash. She also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 2-year-old girl also suffered serious injuries and a 1-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

All four people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No additional information about the charges was available as of publishing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.