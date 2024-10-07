Open in App
    • FOX31 Denver

    Aurora police: Man shot, killed by officers was armed with air rifle, starting fights

    By Heather Willard,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43nCpW_0vxvxC0d00

    DENVER ( KDVR ) — Aurora police held a press conference on Monday to discuss an incident where officers shot a man, killing him, on Oct. 3 .

    Last week, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said that officers were called to the area on a report of a fight that started at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of East 16th Avenue, where the road intersects with Oswego Street. The Aurora Police Department said in an initial release of information that the call appears to have originated at Brent’s Place, a safe-clean housing facility for families.

    Mountain Rescue Aspen responds to over 100 emergencies in record-breaking year

    However, the incident spread to nearby properties after one of the parties produced an AR-platform rifle. Police arrived and saw a man in a black hoodie armed with an assault-type weapon.

    The area is near Colfax and Nome Street, and near to an apartment complex, the Fitzsimons apartments, that the city closed for over a dozen code violations.

    On Monday, Chamberlain discussed details of the case, including how it began. He said officers received information at 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 from a community member who said a fight was taking place in a parking lot. Chamberlain said the agency is describing the two men involved in the initial fight as the victim and the suspect.

    The suspect was apparently trying to steal the victim’s car keys and subsequently his car. The fight escalated to the point of the pair rolling around on the ground for several minutes, Chamberlain said. The fight escalated further when the suspect grabbed a rock and hit the victim in the head with it.

    The pair seperated, with the suspect crossing the street into another parking lot where a van was parked. He entered the van and returned with a weapon that appeared to be an AR-15. Police said on Monday that it was a “tactical air rifle” that was modeled as an AR-15.

    The man then allegedly walked through the parking lot, brandishing the weapon. Chamberlain said he also went up to an older Hispanic woman and attempted to take her cart from her.

    When police officers arrived on scene, they commanded the suspect to drop his weapon. However, Chamberlain said instead of complying, the suspect raised the barrel toward the officers.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaJ4G_0vxvxC0d00
      Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain gestures to pictures of a suspect’s weapon from an incident on Oct. 3.
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKwFC_0vxvxC0d00
      Aurora police shared this photo of an armed suspect who was shot and killed by officers on Oct. 3, 2024.

    At that point, one officer fired two rounds, causing the suspect to drop. The officers rendered emergency aid, but the suspect ultimately died at a hospital.

    Both officers involved are on paid administrative leave and working through the reintegration program, Chamberlain said. The suspect’s identity will not be released until the family can be contacted, the police chief said.

    The investigation is ongoing, and Chamberlain said police believe there is a potential girlfriend of the suspect who lived in one of the apartment buildings. The agency believes the suspect was living out of the van from which he produced the air rifle.

    “The officers’ actions really prevented what I think could have been an even more tragic event,” Chamberlain said on Oct. 3.

    FOX31’s Greg Nieto spoke to Anna Harris, who said she’s been dating the suspect for the past four years and identified the suspect shot and killed as Kory Dillard. She said trained professionals should have been able to spot that the weapon was not lethal.

    “Guess what? It had a bright blue clip to signify what? That it’s not a real gun,” Harris said. “You felt like the community was in so much of a threat from somebody that never shot a single thing, and all the time that you … came to, that you had to kill him, or was it that they pulled up and it was a six-foot-two Black guy and they got scared and killed him.”

    On Monday, Chamberlain said this incident would not be appropriate for a co-response or crisis response team, due to policy and procedure that protects co-responders from violence.

    Motorcyclist arrested after driving through Denver Oktoberfest crowd: Police

    The shooting is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Critical Response Team.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

    Comments / 6
    Jessie Bowman
    1d ago
    Uhhhh. Someone walks out with a “toy” AR15 and the girlfriend is upset because they killed her boyfriend?!?! I get PTSD, but not one second single police officer ever, wants to take a chance on being killed. It happens far too often.
    PJ Clarke
    1d ago
    "...trained professionals should have been able to spot that the weapon eas not lethal." Well, Ms. Harris, perhaps you can give us the benefit of all your years of experience in dealing with situations like the one APD Officers faced, badge up, and show us how you would have handled the situation differently. There are plenty of armchair quarterbacks such as yourself who always seem to know how police officers can do their job better. Yet, not one, including you, will ever put your money where your mouth is and put yourself in the same situation to show us how it's supposed to be done. And if your "boyfriend" had complied with officer commands to drop his weapon, he would be alive today. That he didn't and pointed that weapon in the direction of APD Officers, is the reason he got shot. He may not have been born stupid, but because of his actions, he died that way.
    View all comments
