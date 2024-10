These are the 15 best schools in Colorado for 2025: Niche report

DENVER (KDVR) – A recent study has revealed the top schools in Colorado , many of which are located in the Denver metro area.

Niche, a ranking and reviews website, released its 2025 rank of best schools and school districts in the country on Monday.

The list includes both private and public schools. The public schools also encompass traditional, charter and magnet schools as well.

Several factors are taken into account, including academics, diversity, clubs and activities, college preparation and sports.

One notable difference between the 2024 and 2025 rankings is that Niche no longer takes SAT and ACT scores into account, and other factors related to these scores were also removed. Niche said this was because of a “decreased emphasis” on standardized test scores in college admissions.

The 15 best schools in Colorado, according to Niche:

Kent Denver School in Englewood – Private, grades 6 to 12 Colorado Academy in Denver – Private, pre-Kindergarten to 12 Fountain Valley School in Colorado Springs – Private, grades 9 to 12 St. Mary’s Academy in Englewood – Private, pre-kindergarten to 12 Dawson School in Lafayette – Private, grades K to 12 The Colorado Springs School in Colorado Springs – Private, pre-kindergarten to 12 Stargate Charter School in Thornton – Public, kindergarten to 12 Peak to Peak Charter School in Lafayette – Public, kindergarten to 12 Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village – Public, grades 9 to 12 Denver Street School – East Campus in Aurora – Private, grades 9 to 12 Crescent View Academy in Aurora – Private, pre-kindergarten to 12 Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale – Private, grades 9 to 12 Vail Christian High School in Edwards – Private, grades 9 to 12 Vail Mountain School in Vail – Private, kindergarten to 12 The Denver Waldorf School in Denver – Private, pre-kindergarten to 12

Only three of the 15 schools on the list were public, and two of those were charter schools. Only one school in the top 15, Cherry Creek High School, was a traditional public school.

All 15 of the schools received an “A+” by Niche. Only around 2.5% of schools received this high of a grade, according to Niche.

Colorado schools did not make it into the top 100 best private or public schools in the nation, with the No. 1 school in the state, Kent Denver School, ranked as the No. 214 best private school in America.

Stargate Charter School, the state’s best-ranked public school, was the No. 194 best public school nationwide.

