Colorado’s most accessed bills: These bills are being watched by the public

Colorado bills are constantly being introduced and revised in order to potentially become laws, but some are of higher interest than others.

While several laws go into effect every year, many proposed bills won’t make it past being introduced. However, certain bills have captured the public’s attention.

Colorado’s ‘most accessed bills’

The Colorado General Assembly’s website provides a list of the state’s “most accessed bills.”

According to the General Assembly, “most accessed” means bills that have gained recent popularity. The assembly keeps a score of bills that are being clicked on, giving it a ranking that changes based on how often it’s accessed over time. The assembly said that these highlighted bills are of current interest to site visitors, rather than the most clicked-on bills in history.

The list includes one lost bill and two laws that were the most popular by the end of September.

Lost: Prohibits abortion after 22 weeks

While House Bill 20-1098 , “Prohibition On Abortion After Twenty-Two Weeks,” is one of the most accessed bills, it never went into effect. The bill was introduced in 2020 and aimed to prohibit abortion after 22 weeks except in limited circumstances. If found guilty, the person would be subject to a class one misdemeanor, which the rejected bill said may only be a fine with no jail time.

The bill was lost a month later.

Law: Consumer protections for AI

According to the general assembly, people are clicking on Senate Bill 24-205 , “Consumer Protections for Artificial Intelligence,” which went into effect this May. The act requires a developer of a “high-risk artificial intelligence system,” for example, a bank that uses AI, to disclose when using AI, describe the data used to train the AI, implement a risk management system and take other measures to protect the customer.

While the bill was passed into law, it will go into effect after Feb. 1, 2026.

Law: 2023-24 state budget

The Senate Bill 23-214 , “2023-24 Long Bill,” refers to the state’s executive, legislative and judicial departments’ payment expenses in 2023-24. In short, it’s funding for state departments, also known as the state budget.

For the year, the operating budget was set at $40,533,777,133, which has since been revised as Gov. Jared Polis signed the 2024-25 state budget to help fund schools, investments in public safety and new housing.

While some of these bills are in the past, like the abortion bill that was shot down in 2020 and the state budget for the previous year, they’re still popular on the General Assembly’s website, as they provide a peek into Colorado’s history.

