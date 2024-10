UW-L Football tops tenth-ranked UW-River Falls in back-and-forth game

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – On a beautiful late October Saturday, the UW-L football team hosted just another must-win game heading late into the WIAC season – this time against tenth-ranked UW-River Falls.

Playing a ranked team in the fourth game out of their last five, the Eagles need a lot to go right heading into the last part of the regular season, and it all starts with a win on Saturday.

The Eagles did just that, beating UW-River Falls 28-24 .

UW-L quarterback Kyle Haas went 19-for-22 in the air with a pair of touchdowns, but also threw an interception.

Where the Eagles really excelled was the run game – the team racked up 259 yards on the ground on 55 carries. Junior Gabe Lynch accounted for 38 of those carries, and 229 of the yards.

Lynch’s 229 yards on the ground puts him in seventh place all time for rushing yards in a game, and is the most rush yards in a game since 2003.

The Eagles defense also stepped up when they need to, which has been a theme of the last two weeks.

Once Gabe Lynch broke off a 42 yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, you could tell the momentum shifted the way of the Eagles – the defense locked the Falcons down, and the offense did what they had to.

UW-River Falls Cade Fitzgerald scored the only points of the second half for the Falcons, which put them ahead 24-21 not even a minute into the fourth quarter.

On their next drive, UW-L took over six minutes off the clock on a 13 play, 78 yard drive, ending in a two yard touchdown catch by Tyler Bowman.

Up next for UW-L is another road game, this time up in Menomonie against UW-Stout. The Blue Devils are 5-2 on the season, but more importantly, 3-1 in the WIAC, and are in a three-way tie atop the conference with UW-Platteville and UW-Oshkosh.

Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1pm on November 2nd at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menominie. If you are unable to make that game, you can watch it live here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX2548 & WIProud.