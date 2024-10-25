Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox Weather

    SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts splashdown off Florida’s coast after weeks of waiting on good weather

    By Emilee Speck,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Matthew DominickMike BarrattSpace Station missionsInternational Space StationJeanette EppsAlexander Grebenkin

    Comments / 16

    Add a Comment
    panda01
    1d ago
    Thanks to Elon Musk live saved. This man is a very good man and works very hard to help our country. Thank you thank you sir.
    Cookie Berkheiser
    1d ago
    Once again, another Musk accomplishment. He's definitely one of the most brilliant men alive today.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Volcanic ash from Mexican volcano spotted over Florida
    Fox Weather8 hours ago
    Surveillance video captures moment coyote comes face-to-face with child
    Fox Weather7 days ago
    Kristy explodes into powerful Category 5 hurricane after rapidly intensifying in Eastern Pacific
    Fox Weather5 days ago
    Why Stranded NASA Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore Weren't on SpaceX Capsule’s Return Voyage
    E! News1 day ago
    Time is running out to see Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS before it disappears for possibly forever
    Fox Weather4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Online Theory Claims 19-Year-old's Death in Walmart Oven Was Not an Accident
    Distractify2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Winter outlook: La Nina set to emerge, unleashing large swing potential for more snow, frigid temperatures
    Fox Weather9 days ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 16 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Florida reports spike in flesh-eating bacteria cases following recent hurricanes
    Fox Weather9 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Famous mama grizzly bear dies after being hit in front of cub in Grand Teton National Park
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    When will the rest of I-40 reopen in western North Carolina?
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    Arkansas hidden treasure: Vast amounts of lithium hiding underground
    Fox Weather1 day ago
    Mom tried to break up kids fight while driving. Moments later the car crashed and two of the children died
    The Independent1 day ago
    Noted North Carolina survivalist helps Helene victims on the road to recovery
    Fox Weather17 hours ago
    Grindavik reopens to residents nearly 1 year after explosive volcanic eruptions began in Iceland
    Fox Weather10 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Flooding reported in UK as Storm Ashley brings punishing waves, strong winds
    Fox Weather5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy