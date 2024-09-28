Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox Weather

    Watch: Tennessee dam narrowly avoids failure after heavy rain from Helene

    By Chris Oberholtz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 197
    Add a Comment
    NihilistSolitude
    1d ago
    the damn will still be in danger of failing as the fondation is most likely heavily eroded, if you live down stream of the dam be cautious and ask the local engineers what are they doing to strengthen the dam.
    Jeremy Kelley
    1d ago
    well dam. 💀
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Get out of the way!': Bridge collapses into river flooded by Helene in East Tennessee
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Drone video of historic Biltmore Village under water after flooding in North Carolina
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Interstate 40 partially collapses after catastrophic rains in North Carolina
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    UPDATE: I-40 is closed indefinitely after Helene showed no mercy in North Carolina
    The Trucker3 days ago
    Waterville Dam Failure: Updates on Flooding in Newport, Tennessee
    HollywoodLife3 days ago
    A nuclear bomb accidentally fell out of a US Air Force bomber and onto Mars Bluff, South Carolina
    War History Online3 days ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post10 days ago
    Virginia Counties Where Mountain Lion Sightings Have Been Reported
    News Wave5 days ago
    La Nina winter setting up, NOAA says. Here's what that means for US
    Fox Weather11 days ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Asheville cut off from world; damage estimated $100B in South
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Video shows aftermath in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, after Helene's floodwaters decimated village
    Fox Weather9 hours ago
    Watch: Casket rushes by in raging Tennessee floodwater caused by Helene
    Fox Weather7 hours ago
    Heartbreak as human remains found inside home after Tennessee woman, 23, went missing a month ago
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    FIRST LOOK AFTER HELENE: Fort Myers Beach damage
    FOX 4 WFTX3 days ago
    ‘It’s shocking’: Asheville devastated after historic floods from Helene
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida5 days ago
    Man Injected Himself with "Magic Mushroom," and Fungal Spores Began Growing in His Body
    Shin2 days ago
    Eight men arrested for looting in Tennessee location devastated by Helene
    Lootpress13 hours ago
    New video reveals Biltmore Village destruction after Helene's catastrophic flooding: 'It's in ruins'
    Fox Weather9 hours ago
    'Dangerous rescue' saves dozens stranded on hospital roof amid Helene deluge
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Golf Icon John Daly Loses Everything, Suffers “Total Loss And Devastation” As His Home Is Completely Destroyed By Hurricane Helene
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Shocking video shows entire bridge washed away by Hurricane Helene floodwater: ‘Get out of the way!’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Update: Tennessee's Walters Dam no longer in danger of failure
    Fox Weather3 days ago
    What is The Smallest Town in Tennessee?
    eastcoasttraveller.com2 days ago
    Tropical Storm Joyce tracker: See projected path, spaghetti models as storm strengthens
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Third home in a week collapses into Atlantic Ocean on North Carolina's Outer Banks
    Fox Weather6 days ago
    Photos: At least 50 stranded on North Carolina hospital roof
    NewsNation3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy