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Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is set to interview for the head coaching position at Baylor University, according to FootballScoop. The 36-year-old has expressed a strong interest in the role since the firing of former head coach Dave Aranda in late October.

Griffin, who played quarterback at Baylor from 2008 to 2011, publicly declared his desire for the position shortly after Aranda's departure. On The Dan Patrick Show, he stated, "If Baylor wants to get back to winning and have a university that isn’t just respectable on the football field, they need people who know what it looks like to win at Baylor."

Despite having no prior coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level, Griffin has drawn parallels to other athletes who transitioned into coaching roles without traditional backgrounds. He cited examples like Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Michael Vick at Norfolk State, though those positions were at the FCS level, whereas Baylor is a Power Four program.

Griffin's illustrious career at Baylor included winning the Heisman Trophy in 2011, leading the team to a 10-3 record and an Alamo Bowl victory. He was drafted second overall by Washington in the 2012 NFL Draft and later played for Cleveland and Baltimore before transitioning to a media role with Fox Sports.

Baylor's interim head coach, Joe Klanderman, has led the team to a 2-0 record since taking over. The Bears currently hold a 6-3 overall record and are bowl eligible. They face a challenging schedule ahead, with games against BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston.

While Griffin's interview is a significant step, it does not guarantee an offer. Baylor's vice president and athletic director Doug McNamee is expected to evaluate Griffin's potential staff and his ability to manage the program effectively. The university aims to make a hiring decision by the end of November.