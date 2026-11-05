Bill Hader Reflects on His Underwhelming Sports Career

Acclaimed actor and star of “The Cat in the Hat,” Bill Hader joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show to promote his new movie and share some stories from his career. And he talks about playing sports with his father as his coach and how it influenced his career in entertainment.

Bill Hader: “My dad was my coach in basketball and football. And then I think he even saw, by the time my sophomore year rolled around, he was like, ‘Go make your movies and smoke your cigarettes and drink your coffee, you little French boy.’ You know, he just saw I was going in a different direction and he said, ‘You know what, God speed.’”