Patriots Owner To Miss Gronk Ceremony After Surgery

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New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will miss Rob Gronkowski's Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Saturday due to recovering from back surgery. Kraft shared on social media that doctors have advised him to stay off his feet, which means he will also miss Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and the Patriots' upcoming trip to Munich for Week 10, as reported by WHDH.

Kraft humorously referred to himself as being "on injured reserve" and expressed his disappointment at missing the ceremony. "As much pain as I was in before having surgery, it pains me even more to miss the ceremony," he told ESPN. Despite his absence, Kraft's long-standing relationship with Gronkowski will be honored during the event.

Gronkowski, who was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in April, will be inducted at 1 p.m. at Patriot Place Plaza. He will also be honored at halftime of Sunday's game. The team coordinated with Fox to ensure Gronkowski could attend both events while managing his broadcasting duties, according to Sportscape Magazine.

While Kraft focuses on his recovery, the Patriots continue their season with a 5-3 record, sitting in second place in the AFC East. The team is dealing with various challenges, including injuries to key players, but remains hopeful for the rest of the season.