Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Soccer

Photo: Rafal Oleksiewicz / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer, ending a 23-year career with Portugal. In a video posted on social media Thursday (November 5), Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying, "The day has come to hand back the number seven shirt of the national team that belongs to us all." He emphasized that while the shirt was never exclusively his, he had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it for over two decades.

Ronaldo retires as Portugal's all-time leading goal scorer, with 146 goals in 234 appearances. He led his country to victory in the 2016 European Championship and secured two UEFA Nations League titles. Despite stepping away from international play, Ronaldo will continue his club career in Saudi Arabia, aiming to reach 1,000 total career goals. Currently, he has scored 985 goals, with 146 for Portugal.

The Portuguese soccer federation expressed "deep gratitude and immense admiration" for Ronaldo's contributions, stating that he has "raised Portugal’s profile and inspired generations of young people." They plan to hold a tribute for Ronaldo, allowing fans to celebrate his achievements one more time.

Ronaldo's decision follows a fallout with Portugal's coach, Jorge Jesus, over playing time, which led to a 30-day suspension. Despite the challenges, Ronaldo remains proud of his journey, stating, "When I look back and think of everything I've experienced with the national team, I don't just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people."

Ronaldo's retirement comes shortly after his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, played his last game for Argentina. As Ronaldo continues his club career, he remains focused on achieving his personal milestone of 1,000 career goals.