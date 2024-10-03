Open in App
    The Wildcard Round Is Just What Baseball Needs

    By Michael Lingard,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZMkM_0vt2ELHp00
    Photo: Alex Slitz

    Dan Patrick has been captivated by the best-of-3 format in the MLB Wildcard round of the postseason and he’s not hearing any complaints for any reason. He thinks this is exactly what baseball needs to create tension and drama, and he’s here for it. Heroes are already being made and the excitement began with the first games in the short format.

    Dan Patrick: “I love the Wildcard format! I love the best-of-3 because I get tension. This is what baseball needs! It’s tension, it’s immediate...I mean you’re going to hear it in my voice! This is...this was fun! I really enjoyed it.”

