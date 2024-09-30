Colin Cowherd: Why the Chiefs Are the 'Dad Bod' of the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “The Chiefs have become the NFL’s ‘dad bod’. It doesn’t look great but it’s effective. This is what they do – crisis management. No one manages a game, a crisis, a half, a big trade, or an injury like the Chiefs. Yesterday they fumble on the opening possession, Chargers score 7-0, then throw a pick on the second possession, lose their top wide receiver, and then the next three drives it’s punt, punt, punt... This is very New England, Belichick, Brady... Then they slowly creep ahead, the defense makes a play, business as usual, manage the crisis, suddenly Travis Kelce emerges, Kareem Hunt signed off the street becomes a playmaker... You can say what you want, it’s very New England. New England has SpyGate, DeflateGate, the tragedy of Aaron Hernandez, and they always figured out a way to manage it. They should teach a course in crisis management because they’ve got one.

The Tyreek Hill trade was going to end it [the dynasty], Toney drove them nuts, JuJu Smith-Schuster left and is now back... And it’s fine. There was always a ‘Patriot way’ to do things with New England, but for Kansas City it’s being amenable to change. No Tyreek Hill? Change the offense. They've rebuilt their defense, their o-line twice, their receiving corps is constantly in flux, and they keep hoisting the trophy. They find comfort in crisis, it freaks most organizations out. Every Kansas City game looks the same. They've won 10 straight, and nine of them are one possessions games. They’re all close and they win them all. Some of them are ugly, they often trail, they lose a player, they have to make a replacement, they get a guy off the street...This is just what they do, and what you can do when you have an owner, GM, coach, quarterback: A, A, A, A+. New England had crisis all the time, but how do you handle it?”

Watch Colin Cowherd of FS1’s The Herd explain why the Kansas City Chiefs are the ‘dad bod’ of the NFL, saying they’re always able to keep their supremacy over the rest of the league despite showcasing a dynasty that is rarely ever pretty to look at.

Check out the segment above as Colin details how the Chiefs maintain their stoic disposition no matter how much the odds may be stacked against them.

