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Saturday night's SEC showdown between No. 6 Texas and No. 21 LSU headlines the Week 11 college football schedule. New Polymarket users can enter promo code FOX to grab a $25 bonus and explore trading opportunities on this top-25 matchup and other games throughout the season.

Arch Manning and the No. 6 Longhorns head to Baton Rouge looking to extend their winning streak and strengthen their College Football Playoff résumé.

Standing in their way is No. 21 LSU, which needs a statement win after falling to Alabama last week. With both programs chasing a playoff spot, the stakes are high under the lights at Tiger Stadium.

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*Probabilities are subject to change*

Teams Chance Yes No Texas Longhorns 36% 36¢ 64¢ LSU Tigers 64% 64¢ 36¢

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How to Watch Texas vs. LSU

Players To Watch

QB Texas

Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-20 win at Missouri on Nov. 7, and he has not thrown an interception in his last two games.

His 18 touchdown passes are tied for second in the SEC. The problem is protection. Manning has been sacked 27 times, and LSU brings 36 sacks into Tiger Stadium, 8.5 from Princewill Umanmielen. The Tigers also allow just 176.4 passing yards per game, so the Longhorns need him to win quickly.

RB Texas

On the ground and through the air at Missouri, Raleek Brown found the end zone, and he leads Texas with 537 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

His 157-yard day against Ole Miss on Oct. 24 is his only 100-yard game, and LSU will make it hard to add another. The Tigers allow 84.7 rushing yards per game. Brown's work as a receiver, including two touchdown catches, gives Texas a way to get him space against a defense that stuffs the run.

QB LSU

Sam Leavitt has four 300-yard passing games, including 380 yards in the 31-13 loss to Alabama on Nov. 7.

He has 2,553 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes, and he has run for eight scores, the most on the team. Texas allows 179.8 passing yards per game and has 27 sacks, 10.5 from Colin Simmons. LSU averages 324.9 passing yards per game, fifth nationally, and Leavitt has been sacked 15 times, so keeping Simmons off him is the first job for LSU's line.

RB LSU

LSU's leading rusher with 713 yards, Dilin Jones has not fumbled in 166 carries.

He scored at Auburn on Oct. 24 and again against Alabama, and his 37 catches make him a regular outlet for Leavitt. LSU averages 179.2 rushing yards per game, and Jones carries the biggest share. Texas allows 100.3 rushing yards per game, and the Longhorns' front has held up well in league play. LSU needs Jones to keep Texas honest so Leavitt is not throwing into a crowded secondary on every down.