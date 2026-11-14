A pair of former Heisman Trophy winners are sounding off on this year's Heisman chase — and we're here for all of it.

Former Michigan standout and current ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard called out Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith on Friday, questioning his ability to be a difference-maker in big games this season.

"In the last two years, give me one game where Jeremiah Smith, the wide receiver at Ohio State, was the difference in a big game," Howard quipped. "As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that makes me say ‘he is the guy!’"

The comments from Howard elicited quite a reaction across social media, many pointing to the fact he played college football at Michigan, Ohio State's hated rival.

Former Heisman winner and current FOX Sports analyst Robert Griffin III called out Howard during the broadcast of Saturday's Ohio State-Northwestern game, asking him to "stop hating."

"When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, my guy, Desmond Howard, he’s been very critical of Jeremiah Smith and said, ‘When does this guy ever show up in big-time games?'" Griffin said during the broadcast. "Well, he’s shown up in big-time games all over the place, and Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State."

Smith did his part in silencing Howard and anyone else doubting his big-play ability in big-time games. The Buckeyes' do-it-all wideout hauled in 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in Ohio State's impressive 28-19 win over the Wildcats, who were 6-3 heading into the contest.

Late in the first quarter of Saturday's contest, Smith caught a 22-yard pass to become the Big Ten's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,875), passing former Purdue standout John Standeford, who tallied 3,788 receiving yards from 2000-03.

Smith's Heisman odds skyrocketed following his performance, now listed as the clear favorite at -145 to take home college football's most prestigious award.

Which begs the question: Does Howard's take on Smith not being a difference-maker in big games hold up?

In four games against ranked opponents this season – Texas, Iowa, Indiana and Oregon – Smith has totaled 30 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns. That's an average of more than seven catches for 143 yards and over a touchdown per game.

Perhaps Howard's argument centers around the fact that Ohio State is just 2-2 in those games, which included a 41-28 loss to Oregon last weekend. But Smith was certainly not the reason for those losses, and the Buckeyes' All-American made sure to put an end to that conversation.

Griffin concurred, making sure to let Howard know that he needs to uphold his place in the Heisman brotherhood.

"That’s not the right way to do this," Griffin said. "We’ve got to be better in our Heisman brotherhood."

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about the message he would have for voters who are uncertain about voting for Smith to take home the Heisman.

"The award goes to the most outstanding player in college football, and I know there are a lot of great players out there, but … going into the season, knowing everyone in the country wants to shut him down, he's still able to produce at a high level," Day said of Smith. "Maybe there is a better player out there, but this guy is completely dominant, and I think he deserves it in a big way."

The best player in the sport has shown once again that he is deserving of our attention, and that includes every former Heisman winner, regardless of their alma mater.