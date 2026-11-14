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Michigan vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
13 days ago
The No. 16 Oregon Ducks face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Michigan @ No. 16 Oregon Odds
Moneyline
- Michigan: +340
- Oregon: -440
Spread
- Michigan +11.5: -115
- Oregon -11.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 38.5: -105
- Under 38.5: -115
Michigan @ No. 16 Oregon Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- Michigan has failed to score 20 points or more in six of its nine games this season.
- Oregon has the second-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten, averaging 34.1 points a game.
- Michigan and Oregon have met just met six times before and both have won three times.