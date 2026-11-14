The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. UCLA is 9-0 and 6-0 in Big Ten play and sits alone in first place, while Illinois is 6-3 and 4-2 after four straight wins.

UCLA stayed unbeaten with a win at Minnesota. The Bruins also beat Oregon 17-15 and Michigan State, two of the same opponents Illinois has beaten during that stretch.

Illinois is coming off a win against Nebraska. The Illini are tied with five other Big Ten teams in conference play.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Illinois vs. UCLA

Players To Watch

QB Illinois

Katin Houser has thrown for 1,955 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season. He has also run for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

He went 22 of 36 for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the 24-13 win against Nebraska. UCLA allows 14.1 points per game and has 17 interceptions, most in NCAA Division I. Watch how he handles pressure on third down.

WR Illinois

Collin Dixon has 68 catches for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games this season.

He caught six of 11 targets for 103 yards in the 20-17 win at Maryland on Oct. 31. UCLA allows 177 passing yards per game. His targets in the first half are the number to watch.

QB UCLA

Ty Dieffenbach has six touchdown passes and two interceptions on 986 yards this season.

He went 8 of 16 for 303 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the 34-20 win at Minnesota. Illinois allows 245.6 passing yards per game. Count his completions of 20 yards or more.

RB UCLA

Wayne Knight has run for 789 yards and 13 touchdowns on 128 carries this season.

He had 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 28-10 win against Michigan State. Illinois allows 131.2 rushing yards per game. Watch how often he gets the ball on early downs.

Illinois vs. UCLA Odds

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