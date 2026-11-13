We already know which players have been the best of the best so far in this NFL season. In fact, a few of my colleagues ranked the top 50 players so far this season earlier this week.

But there are many other players who might not be on your radar that are in a position to break out in the second half of the season. So, we are digging into players who, for one reason or another, could break out and surprise you the rest of the way.

Some of these players have missed time with injury. Others were buried on the depth chart, but will now see extra playing time following Tuesday's trade deadline. And we also have players who had solid showings in the first half of the year and might be in line to have a bigger role in the second half of the season.

Then, there are the rookies who are starting to get more playing time, like Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is in a prime spot to break out. So, let's take a look at which lesser-known players can make a name for themselves over the next couple of months.

Las Vegas Raiders

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Can a No. 1 overall pick be a sleeper? We'll allow it, if only because he had been relegated to the bench for the first half of 2026, with one eight-pass cameo in a lopsided loss to the Patriots as his only game action. And with the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins, Mendoza now has a runway to spark some excitement in Las Vegas ahead of the 2027 season.

Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown with his legs on Sunday in the Raiders' loss to the Seahawks, but he struggled through the air, going 17-of-29 for 143 yards.

Detroit Lions

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Branch missed the first five games recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, but his healthy return will be a spark for the Lions defense, which gave up 73 points in two losses without him. Detroit is 4-2 and can absolutely contend for the NFC North title with a healthy secondary. Branch had seven interceptions in his first two years with the Lions, including a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

New Orleans Saints

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Even at 3-5, New Orleans isn't out of contention in the NFC South, and the Saints just welcomed back Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft. His hamstring injury kept him away for the first seven games of the season, but the Saints needed a talented complement to Chris Olave. He only had four catches for 30 yards in his debut last week. However, Tyson had 18 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Arizona State. Tyler Shough has 13 touchdown passes without him to start the year.

While Tyson didn't score in the Saints' loss to the Panthers, he did have 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards in his second NFL game. It was a taste of things to come for the rookie in the Big Easy.

Denver Broncos

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Denver is 7-2 but ranks 29th in total offense and 27th in rushing, so the healthy return of Coleman from an ankle injury could really help. He's gotten an increase in touches over the last two weeks, logging 21 touches last week against the Panthers. The fourth-round rookie from Washington has more upside than either J.K. Dobbins (3.3 yards per carry) or RJ Harvey (3.6 yards per carry). As Denver chases the Chiefs, a consistent run game would help Bo Nix immensely.

New York Jets

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The Jets have a lot invested in Breece Hall, but Allen ran well stepping in while New York's lead back was injured. He rushed for 565 yards in the first eight games, more than he totaled in his first two seasons with the Jets. He's still only 22, and making a case for a much larger role in the offense. That wasn't on display in Hall's return, when Allen only had eight carries in a loss to the Chiefs. But has Allen topped 100 yards twice in three weeks, something Hall has never done in his NFL career.

With Hall back in the fold, Allen got nine touches to Hall's 15 in a blowout loss to the Bills. What's clear is that New York is going to keep Allen in the fold moving forward.

Indianapolis Colts

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Trading DeForest Buckner to the 49ers was a huge loss for the Colts, but Adebawore's emergence helps offset it, as seen in a two-sack game in their loss to the Vikings. The 2023 fourth-rounder from Northwestern had four sacks last year and has already matched that in 2026. His increased playing time with Buckner gone could set him up for a payday as a 2027 free agent. Colts would be wise to lock him up.

New England Patriots

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Ponder is already a success story, making New England's roster last year as an undrafted rookie out of Cal Poly. He had four sacks last year and already has 7.5 in 2026, with a forced fumble and a fumble-return touchdown. Undrafted players are eligible for extensions after only two seasons, and if Ponder continues his play, New England could sign him to a long-term deal before he gets expensive.

San Francisco 49ers

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San Francisco has won despite a huge rash of injuries at receiver, and Stribling has been sidelined since he sprained his ankle in the season opener. The 33rd overall pick this year out of Ole Miss had rave reviews in preseason, and if the 49ers are to make any kind of push in the playoffs, they'll need a talented complement to Mike Evans. They got Keenan Allen at the trade deadline, but the 49ers probably need a little youth in that receiver room, too.

Las Vegas Raiders

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Former first-rounder Ashton Jeanty has struggled to consistently gain yards running the ball. He's averaged 3.2 yards per carry, while Washington has averaged 3.9 as a fourth-round rookie out of New Mexico State. As the Raiders have shifted to a rookie quarterback, this rookie could continue to chip into Jeanty's role if he can produce consistently.

Against the Seahawks, Washington had eight carries to Jeanty's nine, while Jeanty had four receptions to Washington's one. This is going to be a backfield battle to watch with Mendoza taking over under center.

Seattle Seahawks

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Seattle has missed Kenneth Walker, and the injury to Price, their first-round pick out of Notre Dame, has been a big part of that. Seattle ranks 25th in yards per carry, and Price had 119 yards in his first three games before he was sidelined with a chest injury. Having him and Zach Charbonnet back healthy will help the Seahawks as they try to challenge the 49ers for the NFC West title and a playoff push.

Charbonnet led the backfield against the Raiders on Sunday with 20 carries, but Price had nine totes for 36 yards and his first career touchdown. The duo appears to be the 1-2 punch for Seattle moving forward.

Philadelphia Eagles

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Offensive injuries have scuttled the Eagles' season, but Lemon has been a rare bright spot, getting his first touchdown catch as part of a seven-catch, 67-yard breakout game against Dallas in Week 7. He's logged 57 and 61 yards, respectively, over the Eagles' last two games. With DeVonta Smith hurt, this first-round rookie is challenging for the team lead in receptions, and finding success despite having backup quarterbacks throwing to him with Jalen Hurts out with his blood clot issues.

Detroit Lions

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Much like Brian Branch, Joseph has been sorely missed in Detroit. He's nearing a return from his knee injury, and is now the NFL's highest-paid safety after totaling 20 interceptions in his first four NFL seasons. The Lions have only six takeaways in six games, and if they're going to keep up in the toughest division in the NFL, they need their best playmakers healthy and leading that charge.

New York Jets

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Cooper hurt his ankle after only one catch in the season opener, but came back with a fury, topping 100 yards in games against the Patriots and Dolphins with a touchdown in both games. The Jets are 2-7 but are set up with three high first-round picks, and whichever rookie is at quarterback in 2027, Cooper should be a key part of an emerging offense for New York next season.

Cooper suffered another ankle injury in the Jets' loss to the Bills. It's a disappointing blow after he had eight catches on 11 targets for 58 yards in Week 9 against the Chiefs, but he'll be one to watch when he returns later this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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The fourth-round rookie from Miami is the Bucs' nickel defensive back, fourth on the team in tackles as a part-time player. He's adept as a blitzer and will get more chances that way, but he's also active on special teams, with four tackles there in Tampa Bay's rout of the Panthers. He's a versatile piece who will get more involved at the line of scrimmage when Antoine Winfield returns healthy at safety.

Detroit Lions

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Mahogany struggled in 11 starts last year but has been a pleasant surprise at left guard, especially for a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Boston College. Getting center Cade Mays healthy gives them a surplus of starter-caliber linemen on the interior, but he should hold onto his spot next to All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell. Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's 10th-best guard this season entering Week 10.

Jacksonville Jaguars

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Jacksonville let Travis Etienne leave in free agency, trusting that Tuten could step in as the primary running back, and he's rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns in the Jaguars' first eight games. He's been consistent, going for at least 60 scrimmage yards in eight of his first nine games this season.

After just 29 rushing yards against the Ravens in Week 9's blowout win, Tuten bounced back with 88 rushing yards and 25 more receiving against the Titans on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts

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How would you like to take over for Quenton Nelson? That's likely the opportunity ahead for Farmer, a fourth-round rookie out of Kentucky who didn't play a single offensive snap before the Nelson trade. Indy's fire sale means there isn't much to play for beyond evaluating the existing talent, so it's his best chance to show they don't need to draft a guard with all those new draft picks.

New England Patriots

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The third-round rookie from Notre Dame had his second touchdown in the Patriots' loss to the Bears and had 52 receiving yards this past week against the Packers. While Hunter Henry is second on New England in receiving yards, Raridon should see his role increase in the second half of the season after already matching the two touchdowns Austin Hooper had as TE2 last season.

Drake Maye's potential season-ending injury is a blow to his upside for the rest of the season, but Tommy DeVito is capable enough that he'll have a role in the Patriots offense.

Atlanta Falcons

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Daniels had the clinching interception in the 49ers' home win over the undefeated 49ers, and he and fellow rookie linebacker Harold Perkins have played a ton in the middle of the Falcons' defense. He's started every game and leads all Atlanta linebackers in tackles, a solid impact for the fourth-round pick from Oklahoma.

Philadelphia Eagles

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Ojomo could have been traded at the deadline, but Philadelphia traded Jordan Davis to Jacksonville instead, suggesting that the Eagle will be willing to write a big check to keep Ojomo from free agency. The 2023 seventh-rounder had six sacks last year and will play much more with Davis gone. He's from the Milton Williams school of promising third-string defensive tackles who get massive contracts, likely $20 million a year or more. There isn't much to see with the Eagles, but watch him.

Philadelphia Eagles

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The Eagles have been decimated by injuries on offense, and that includes their second-round pick from Vanderbilt, who is in position to take the reins from Dallas Goedert in a long run of prolific Eagles tight ends. Philadelphia brought Zach Ertz in as emergency depth, but Stowers, a converted quarterback, has a chance to step up as a solid TE2, eventually taking the top spot from Goedert.

Las Vegas Raiders

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Only one rookie in the last 10 years has had more than five interceptions (Seattle's Tariq Woolen had six in 2022), but Masses has three in the Raiders' first nine games. The fifth-round pick from Cal contributed to Las Vegas' unexpected 3-0 start, though the more the Raiders are trailing, the less opponents will have reason to throw as much.

Jacksonville Jaguars

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Jacksonville has a top-10 scoring offense, and the Jaguars have done so with Pregnon taking every snap of every game at left guard. The Jaguars have pushed through injuries at tackle, but are set up for a second-half surge as they did last year with easy opponents. They've gotten contributions from other rookies on offense in receiver Josh Cameron and tight end Nate Boerkircher.

Los Angeles Chargers

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The Chargers didn't trade Khalil Mack at the deadline, but Los Angeles would be wise to give its first-round rookie some more snaps. He has 2.5 sacks in the first eight games coming off the bench. He put up better initial production than fellow Miami first-rounder Rueben Bain, who has one sack so far with the Bucs. He goes from a Miami Hurricanes team that lost three games to a Chargers team that might not win three this year.

Indianapolis Colts

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Somebody has to catch passes with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen traded away at the deadline. Gould will have a chance to step in as the slot receiver. He's tiny at 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, a 2024 fifth-round pick from Oregon State who has totaled four catches for 45 yards in 25 games over three seasons. Ashton Dulin (44 catches in seven seasons) will get more targets, but watch for Gould, who ran a 4.39 at the combine and had 718 receiving yards as a college senior in 2023.

Gould had two receptions on four targets for 28 yards against the Dolphins, which was good for the second most in terms of yardage on the Colts. The four targets were tied for the most with running back Jonathan Taylor.