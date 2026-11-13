Whether it be mathematically or emotionally, the Washington Commanders desperately needed a win, and they got it in dramatic fashion on Thursday night on the road against the New York Giants — and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is relieved.

"We needed that. We needed every bit of it," Quinn said in his postgame press conference following the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants, per NBC4 Sports. "I had a sense it would come down to the end. … A turnover on downs and back-to-back interceptions, it would've been really easy to lose the faith in that moment.

"To see us battle and stay in the fight, that's what I was looking for. I'm proud of how we responded."

The win moved the Commanders to 3-5-1 and just two games behind the Giants (5-3-1) for first place in the NFC East; in-between the two teams sits the 4-5 Dallas Cowboys. Washington played New York to a tie in Week 5 after a bizarre finish that saw the Commanders fail to spike the ball before time expired in overtime to ultimately attempt a game-winning field goal.

What Quinn Said About Daniels

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels entered Thursday night having not thrown an interception. Daniels was then intercepted on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter before leading an ultimate game-winning, three-play touchdown drive that saw the quarterback hit Stefon Diggs over the middle, and the wide receiver proceed to run through the New York defense for a 32-yard score with 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

"It had been a long time since Jayden threw a pick, and to throw back-to-back ones, I was proud of him for coming back to respond," Quinn said of Daniels. "You can get anxious when that happens, especially when it's not something you do. I did really appreciate how he just kind of willed us back."

Daniels finished the night with 249 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 96.7 passer rating, while completing 69.7% of his passes (23 of 33). He added 28 rushing yards. Daniels' three touchdown passes went to Diggs, fellow receiver Antonio Williams and tight end Ben Sinnott.

After Washington's go-ahead touchdown, New York got into enemy territory on the ensuing possession. With that said, the Commanders got pressure on Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy, forcing a deflected pass that was then intercepted by cornerback Rasul Douglas with 25 seconds remaining. Washington then took a knee to end the game. A game that had six lead changes actually saw the Giants outgain the Commanders in total yards, 399-340.

Across seven starts this season — Daniels missed two games due to an elbow injury — the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has totaled 1,499 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 97.1 passer rating, while completing 64.8% of his passes. He has rushed for 280 yards and two scores.

Dan Quinn Owns The Giants

Of late, the Commanders have the Giants' number.

Thursday night marked the third consecutive season that the Giants failed to beat the Commanders, with it marking the first time New York hasn't defeated Washington in six consecutive games since failing to do so from the latter part of 1981 to the early portion of 1984.

Moreover, Quinn moved to 15-0-1 against the Giants, combining his head-coaching and defensive coordinator stints. Ironically, Quinn attended Morristown High School, which is roughly one hour west of MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants.

Washington's next game is a prime-time bout at home against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

Joe Fagnano never got going against the Jaguars, who delivered a blowout win over the Ravens.