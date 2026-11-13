The tears welled in Mauricio Pochettino’s eyes as Manchester United’s new manager formally bid farewell to the U.S. Soccer Federation and its men’s national team on Friday.

A little more than two hours after USSF and 20-time English champions announced that Pochettino would succeed Michael Carrick with the struggling Premier League titans, Pochettino took the stage inside U.S. Soccer’s training facility outside Atlanta to explain his decision to leave just three months into a contract that was supposed to run through the 2030 World Cup — a decision he called "one of the most difficult" of his 17-year coaching career.

"It's difficult now to talk," Pochettino said, struggling to compose himself while flanked by U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson and president Cindy Parlow Cone. "I am a very emotional guy."

That emotion was on full display as Pochettino thanked his bosses for their support during his 50 months in charge of the American men — a run that included three wins at the 2026 World Cup before being eliminated by Belgium in Seattle in the round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino and members of his staff are now heading to Manchester United. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

"What you've done with the men's and the boys' program in two years has been unbelievable," Cone told the 54-year-old Argentine, who previously led Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton in the Premier League. "Not only have you contributed to their advancement, you've contributed to the entire federation being better, and you have been such a great partner to all of us. So I just want to give you a heartfelt thank you. We're gonna miss you."

As part of the agreement with United, Pochettino will oversee two final games with the U.S. before starting his new job in Manchester on Nov. 18. The Stars and Stripes meet Haiti on Saturday in Miami in the opening leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series before the decisive second match in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino Hired by Manchester United on Nov. 13, 2026. Managerial career Team G W L DUnited States 2024-26 35 21 12 2Chelsea 2023-24 51 26 14 11PSG 2021-22 84 55 14 15Tottenham 2014-19 293 159 72 62Southampton 2013-14 60 23 19 18Espanyol 2009-12 161 53 70 38 All competitions.

Pochettino arrived in Georgia's capital last Friday to prepare for those matches, unaware of what was to come. But after Carrick’s side settled for a 4-4 tie against Aston Villa on Sunday — a result that left them sitting 18th in the 20-team English top flight — things began to happen behind the scenes. United first made contact that afternoon, Pochettino said.

Word of their interest began to leak on Monday. By Wednesday, the club had informed the USSF that it would trigger Pochettino’s $10 million release clause. Carrick was fired on Thursday, paving the way to Pochettino to sign a reported 2 1/2 year contract to succeed Carrick at Old Trafford.

Pochettino informed his players and the national team’s support staff later Thursday that he was leaving.

"It all was so quick," he said.

Batson said the nine-figure buyout would help pay for Pochettino’s eventual replacement. U.S. under-23 men’s coach Steve Cherundolo will oversee the Americans' MLS-heavy December camp and its year-ending friendly against Jamaica in Ft. Lauderdale.

"Those funds are used to help us hire great coaches," Batson said. "Our supporters, our sponsors, our donors, our fans are very supportive around making sure that we have the resources to achieve our goals, including having a world-class coach."

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