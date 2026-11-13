The Atlanta Falcons woke up on Friday morning and decided it was Black Friday.

Atlanta announced that it has extended defensive end Cameron Thomas and cornerback C.J. Henderson. Thomas inked a three-year deal worth a maximum $33 million, per ESPN, while Henderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal that includes roughly $11 million guaranteed, per NFL Media.

These extensions come in the wake of the Falcons losing four of their last five games and trading star safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday morning for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Cameron Thomas' Emergence

Thomas began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, who selected the 2021 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year with the No. 87 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of San Diego State.

After two seasons as a primary reserve, highlighted by recording three sacks in his 2022 rookie campaign, Thomas was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs but later claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 season. Thomas would play the entire 2025 season with the Browns before signing a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Falcons last offseason.

The defensive end has started each of Atlanta's nine games this season, racking up two sacks, one forced fumble and 25 combined tackles.

C.J. Henderson Gets On Track

Henderson's NFL career has been a roller coaster.

Originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers three weeks into the 2021 season. He'd play for the Panthers through the 2023 season, highlighted by bringing down two interceptions, tallying six passes defended and recording 58 combined tackles in 2022.

Henderson, whose fifth-year option had been declined, signed with the Houston Texans in the 2024 NFL offseason, but he was released in August and ultimately never appeared in a game in the 2024 season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, Henderson signed with the Falcons in the summer of 2025 before being promptly released. He was later signed back to Atlanta's practice squad, released again and then brought back to the active roster. Henderson appeared in four games for the Falcons last season, totaling one interception and three passes defended.

Injuries have been a thorn in Henderson's side, as he was limited to eight games in 2020 primarily due to a groin injury, with groin and shoulder issues capping his game count at 12 in 2021 and head injuries limiting Henderson to 12 games in 2023.

The Falcons are Cameron Thomas' fourth team in five seasons. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Of course, the Falcons re-signed Henderson on a one-year deal last offseason, and he has answered the bell in 2026. Across eight games, six of which he has started, the former top-10 pick has totaled nine passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 41 combined tackles.

In all, Thomas and Henderson are part of an Atlanta defense that's 22nd in the NFL in opponent total yards (346.8 per game), 20th in opponent passing yards (228.0 per game), tied for 20th in opponent points (24.8 per game), 17th outright in opponent rushing yards (118.8 per game) and tied for 14th in sacks (20.0).

Despite being 3-6, the Falcons are just a half-game behind the Carolina Panthers for first place in the NFC South. Atlanta hosts the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).