bet365 Bonus Code FOX365 Unlocks up to $200 on Thursday Night Football, Ravens vs. Jaguars

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Thursday Night Football brings an AFC showdown to Baltimore as the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Ravens to open Week 9. bet365 is offering new users $200 when you sign up with promo code FOX365.

Jacksonville has been one of the more impressive teams in the AFC, entering at 5-2 after a 42-7 rout of the Colts. The Jaguars have also created plenty of opportunities for their defense, which has picked off nine passes this season. Baltimore will need to find a way to protect the football and get its offense moving as it tries to climb back to .500.

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*Probabilities are subject to change*

Team Spread Total Moneyline JAX Jaguars -8.5 (-122) O 39.5 (-120) -455 BAL Ravens +8.5 (+102) U 39.5 (+100) +350

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How to Watch Jaguars vs. Ravens

Players To Watch

QB Jaguars

The Jaguars' quarterback has thrown for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games this season. Trevor Lawrence has completed 65.7 percent of his passes and has a 112.6 passer rating.

He went 10 of 14 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 42-7 win against the Colts in Week 8. The Ravens allow 228.3 passing yards per game and have 17 sacks. Lawrence has been sacked 13 times this season. Watch how he handles pressure on third down.

QB Ravens

The Ravens' quarterback has thrown for 91 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in one game this season. Joe Fagnano has completed 47.6 percent of his passes and has a 40.0 passer rating.

He went 10 of 21 for 91 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 253.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-most in the NFL, and have 15 sacks. Fagnano has been sacked three times this season. Count his completions of 20 yards or more.

RB Ravens

The Ravens' leading rusher has run for 632 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries this season. Derrick Henry averages 4.0 yards per carry and has caught 12 passes for 75 yards.

He ran 11 times for 53 yards and one touchdown in the 36-10 loss at the Bills in Week 8. The Jaguars allow 77.4 rushing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL. Watch how often he gets the ball on early downs.