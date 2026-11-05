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Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bears To Keep Winning; Gophers To Cover
By Will Hill,7 days ago
The baseball season is done, and college hoops is beginning.
Still, this week, I'm all about football.
Here's what I'm looking at for my five-leg parlay.
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Minnesota +7.5 (-166)
Minnesota vs. UCLA has a point total of just 39.5, with points expected to be at a premium. While UCLA is unbeaten and a great story, it has played a very favorable schedule and might struggle to pull away from the feisty Gophers.
UConn +7 (-110)
Last week, North Carolina covered as a big underdog against the No. 1 team in the nation, nearly beating Miami. While Bill Belichick’s squad has had some success as an underdog this season, being a road favorite against a non-conference opponent this week has the makings of a let-down spot.
Ravens Under 14.5 points
Speaking of UConn, it will be third-string quarterback and Huskies alum Joe Fagnano making his first career start against the Jaguars on Thursday night. I expect the beleaguered Ravens’ offense to struggle mightily with the undrafted rookie under center.
Jets +10.5 (-135)
The Jets have improved on offense despite not having many wins to show for it this season. They rarely get blown out and have been unfortunate in close games, sporting a 1-5 record in one-score tilts. I’ll say New York keeps it close in Kansas City.
Bears Moneyline (-290)
The new-look Bears were ultra-impressive in their win over the defending champion Seahawks on Monday night, and look like a legitimate title contender. I expect Chicago to notch another win, this time against the Buccaneers.