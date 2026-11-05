Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Bears To Keep Winning; Gophers To Cover

The baseball season is done, and college hoops is beginning.

Still, this week, I'm all about football.

Here's what I'm looking at for my five-leg parlay.

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Minnesota +7.5 (-166)

Minnesota vs. UCLA has a point total of just 39.5, with points expected to be at a premium. While UCLA is unbeaten and a great story, it has played a very favorable schedule and might struggle to pull away from the feisty Gophers.

UConn +7 (-110)

Last week, North Carolina covered as a big underdog against the No. 1 team in the nation, nearly beating Miami. While Bill Belichick’s squad has had some success as an underdog this season, being a road favorite against a non-conference opponent this week has the makings of a let-down spot.

Ravens Under 14.5 points

Speaking of UConn, it will be third-string quarterback and Huskies alum Joe Fagnano making his first career start against the Jaguars on Thursday night. I expect the beleaguered Ravens’ offense to struggle mightily with the undrafted rookie under center.

Jets +10.5 (-135)

The Jets have improved on offense despite not having many wins to show for it this season. They rarely get blown out and have been unfortunate in close games, sporting a 1-5 record in one-score tilts. I’ll say New York keeps it close in Kansas City.

Bears Moneyline (-290)

The new-look Bears were ultra-impressive in their win over the defending champion Seahawks on Monday night, and look like a legitimate title contender. I expect Chicago to notch another win, this time against the Buccaneers.

Hill's Pick: 5-Leg Parlay +1256 (bet $10 to win $135.60 total)



