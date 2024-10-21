Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX Sports

    NFL Week 7 Big Bets Recap: Bettor loses $110k after Niners can't cover vs. Chiefs

    By Patrick Everson (Patrick Everson),

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVEVy_0wFqU8Hp00

    Each week, there tend to be a few bet-a-little-to-win-a-lot parlays that get to the finish line and cash out for bettors. So far in NFL Week 7 odds, there’s either a dearth of winners, or the DraftKings and FanDuels of the world haven’t reported on them yet.

    But at one sportsbook in Las Vegas, a bettor wagered a little more than a little and almost won a whole lot.

    "Almost" being the operative word, as it often is in gambling.

    Read on for more on that wager, along with other notable big plays from NFL Week 7 betting.

    Lost Bet On Jets

    On Sunday night, ahead of the New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game, Station Sportsbooks in Vegas posted this on X:

    The $5,000 five-leg parlay already had four winners. Georgia moneyline +170 was the semi-surprise of the bunch, as the Bulldogs topped Texas 30-15 on Saturday.

    The ticket also had the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on the moneyline, at even money and -170, respectively. So, like Georgia, the bettor needed those two teams to just win their games.

    Kansas City stifled the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch, winning 28-18. And Philly pounded the New York Giants 28-3.

    The bettor also needed the Detroit Lions - Minnesota Vikings game to have the Over/Under on total points go beyond 51. That happened in Detroit’s 31-29 victory.

    All that remained: New York Jets moneyline -130 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

    Add up all those odds on a parlay, and you’ve got +2797. Or just shy of 28/1, for a potential profit of $139,840.40 and a total payout of $144,840.40.

    But Aaron Rodgers & Co. weren’t up to the task. The Jets lost 37-15.

    I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

    Caesars Sports reported a couple of six-figure plays and some notable five-figure wagers in NFL Week 7 odds and college football Week 8 odds:

    A Michigan customer of Caesars looked to a futures market for a six-figure play: $100,000 on the Baltimore Ravens +325 to win the AFC. If the Ravens reach the Super Bowl, the bettor will collect $325,000 in profit (total payout $425,000).

    We’ll wrap it up with betting a lot to win a little. On Friday night, Oregon was an overwhelming 30-point favorite vs. Purdue . That made the Ducks -4000 on the moneyline, to just win the game, regardless of margin.

    A Caesars customer put down the unusual sum of $12,043.04 on Oregon moneyline -4000. The Ducks rolled to a 35-0 victory, netting the bettor a profit of … $301.08.

    That’s 2.5% ROI. But I guess the logic is that it certainly beats losing 12 grand.

    Enjoy the Monday night double-dip of NFL to wrap up this week!

    Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

    Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to game-winning drive in 17-15 win over Chargers
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    Sports betting roundup: Many bettors wagering on the NFL find success again
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    49ers' Deebo Samuel released from the hospital after bout of pneumonia
    FOX Sports18 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    NFL Top-10 rankings: Chiefs still No. 1; Lions, Packers move up; Vikings drop
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Jameis Winston, Myles Garrett provide tone-deaf defense of Deshaun Watson
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Dodgers vs. Mets: MINI-MOVIE of 2024 NLCS | MLB on FOX 🎥
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    NBA predictions: Can the Knicks stop the Celtics from repeating?
    FOX Sports20 hours ago
    Cheapest ticket prices for Yankees-Dodgers World Series soaring above $1000
    FOX Sports20 hours ago
    2024 NBA odds: Bet the Under on Nuggets, Knicks season win totals
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    Saquon Barkley red-hot in revenge game; Brock Purdy still can't beat Chiefs
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Do the Chiefs have 49ers' number, and can they keep winning this way? Tom Brady weighs in
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins headline preseason AP All-America team
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    Lebron James, Bronny become first-ever father-son duo to play together in NBA game
    FOX Sports13 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy