2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series odds: Dodgers, Yankees favored

The 2024 MLB playoffs are moving on to the American League and National League Championship Series round.

Which two squads will qualify for the World Series?

Will there be two New York teams vying for a title? Will the Boys in Blue spoil the party? Or can the Guardians make some noise?

Check out the odds for the two best-of-seven Championship Series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 14.

NL CHAMPIONSHIP

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers lead 1-0

Series winner: Dodgers -330 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.03 total); Mets +260 underdogs (bet $10 to win $36 total)

GAME 2 (Monday @ L.A.)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

O/U: 8 total runs scored

Moneyline: Dodgers -142, Mets +120

AL CHAMPIONSHIP

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Series winner: Yankees -190 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.26 total); Guardians +160 underdogs (bet $10 to win $26 total)

GAME 1 (Monday @ N.Y.)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

O/U: 7.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Yankees -166, Guardians +140

