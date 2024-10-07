Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • FOX Sports

    Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologizes for outburst in loss to Vanderbilt

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dpy7L_0vxsMFGC00

    Alabama safety Malachi Moore apologized Monday for his late-game outburst during a weekend loss to Vanderbilt .

    The two-time team captain shoved Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's head toward the ground at the end of a play, threw his mouthguard and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for kicking the football in the 40-35 upset that cost the Crimson Tide the No. 1 ranking. Moore also appeared to refuse coaches' orders to come off the field when they tried to replace him.

    He issued an apology on social media Monday for his actions.

    "I was completely out of line," Moore said in a post on X . "I let the emotions of the game get the best of me and put myself before the team. As a two-time captain and a fifth-year player, I understand the standard that we are expected to live up to at Alabama, and I failed to do so by acting in a selfish and unacceptable manner."

    Coach Kalen DeBoer didn't elaborate on what, if any, punishment Moore would face.

    "We have handled it," DeBoer said Monday. "I'm just going to say this about Malachi, what he did, he has gone above and beyond in taking ownership in it. This is pretty much immediately after the game to this morning. Things that are all prompted by him but also part of our conversations.

    "The thing I want to make sure 'Bama fans know is that this guy has been rock solid and a critical, critical piece with some others of keeping this thing together since January. When a lot of guys chose to leave, this guy stood firm. This guy loves Alabama football."

    Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack didn't directly respond when asked if Moore refused orders to leave the field.

    "Just in that moment, I think (Moore) got a little emotional," Wommack said. "So in that moment we were going to try to settle him down a little bit. Sometimes, in those situations, it's better to let them calm at a later time.

    "But I thought [that] he has handled things really well since that point and has taken the level of accountability that coach DeBoer implemented and has done a really good job moving forward."

    Offensive lineman Tyler Booker , another team captain, said Moore has spoken to the team.

    "Did he go about it the right way? No," Booker said on "The Next Round" podcast. "But we all appreciate how much Malachi cares. I just want to put that out there, first and foremost. That's my teammate. I'm always going to have his back.

    "The way I handle it is, the first thing I think about, when I was on the sideline during that moment, I was like, OK, what could I have done better? How can I prevent this from happening in the future? I learned that from Malachi."

    Reporting by The Associated Press.

    [Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's college football Week 7 study guide
    FOX Sports20 hours ago
    Things continue trending up for Caleb Williams, Bears' offense
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    How to Watch Liberty vs. Florida International: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream – October 8, 2024
    FOX Sports20 hours ago
    Schrager's Cheat Sheet: Vance Joseph's resurgence; Jayden-Lamar must-see showdown
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    UFL announces team matchups for 2025 season
    FOX Sports23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Buccaneers relocating ahead of hurricane to practice for game at New Orleans
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Taylor Swift is back to cheer on Travis Kelce for Chiefs vs. Saints
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Red Sox legend Luis Tiant dies at 83
    FOX Sports1 day ago
    NFL Week 5 odds: 'Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda' parlay; five bets that would've won big
    FOX Sports23 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Grimace decals placed on NYC trains ahead of Mets' first home playoff game
    FOX Sports20 hours ago
    Jimmy Carter at 100: A power-playing loner from the farm to the White House and global stage
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court reinstates six-week abortion ban while state appeals
    The Current GA1 day ago
    NASCAR takeaways: Big (and historic) wrecks leave drivers frustrated at Talladega
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Three USMNT stars to miss Mauricio Pochettino's first games due to injuries
    FOX Sports2 days ago
    Former lawmaker returns 20 years later to challenge GOP incumbent
    Wisconsin Watch20 hours ago
    Aaron Judge can still rewrite his postseason story — but Yankees' time is running out
    FOX Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy