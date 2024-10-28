Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    iOS 18's new text formatting and effects in messages

    By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Ios 18 updatesApple'S messages appIphone securityFox NewsAppleIos

    Comments / 13

    Add a Comment
    Florida bound
    1d ago
    Love it
    Guest
    2d ago
    Every “update “ they send screws up something and we need to learn all over again how to use our phone. We did not ask for all these changes. It was not broke,why “fix” it? iOS 18 totally rearranged all of my photos and so far I have not found a way to reorganize my pictures to the way I had them.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Dolphins star's wife sends warning about Harris: 'A vote for Kamala is a vote for war'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she 'only wanted to do an hour'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    How to use Apple Intelligence's wildest features before they're released with iOS 18.2
    Laptop3 days ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Menendez brothers all smiles in latest mugshots as Los Angeles DA recommends reduced sentences
    Fox News5 days ago
    Connie Chung: Breaking Barriers In Broadcast News
    Fox News5 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Convicted killer messaged brother to 'be ready' with shovels, lighter fluid after classmate's disappearance
    Fox News1 day ago
    10 injured after cars on giant pendulum ride break apart midair, horrifying video shows
    Fox News1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Harris-Trump showdown: In nation's biggest battleground, new polls show 'it's really, really close'
    Fox News11 hours ago
    Bahamas judge revokes bail for American beauty queen charged in ex-NFL husband's murder plot
    Fox News1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Anti-Trump comedian sends out alert over Trump momentum in polls, says it's time to ‘panic’
    Fox News5 days ago
    'World's most accurate economist' makes bold prediction for 2024 election
    Fox News2 days ago
    Kennedy: Kamala Harris Has A Problem With Male Voters Because She Doesn’t Understand Them
    Fox News7 hours ago
    Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Menendez brothers resentencing, Bryan Kohberger witness, Susan Smith parole
    Fox News5 days ago
    Florida woman calls 911 for 'pizza,' gets rescued from illegal immigrant during alleged rape attempt
    Fox News2 days ago
    Chinese hackers attempted to breach Trump, Vance cellphone data: report
    Fox News5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Murdaugh hunting estate buyer says it will look 'completely' different after renovations
    Fox News5 days ago
    Amazon announces new fuel savings offer for Prime members
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Speaker Mike Johnson reveals Trump's 'little secret' ahead of Election Day after Dems panic
    Fox News1 day ago
    Voter registration fraud probe involving 2500 applications confirmed by Pa. election officials
    Fox News5 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Steve Garvey says Astros cheating vs. Dodgers, Yankees in World Series run was 'like taking steroids'
    Fox News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy