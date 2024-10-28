Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Before non-endorsement decision, Washington Post called Trump 'dreadful' and 'worst president of modern times'

    By David Rutz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Washington PostJeff BezosTrump'S presidencyTrump'S legacyThe postDonald Trump

    Comments / 138

    Add a Comment
    Cindy Austin
    2d ago
    They didn’t support Harris because she’s the most incompetent and unqualified person to ever run for President! Trump spoke last night without a teleprompter and laid out his plan for us and she can’t speak without one! Trump 2024🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸
    INMATE💀DON
    2d ago
    PREPARE TO SEE YOUR PEDOPHILE MAKEUP WEARING NAZI GET DESTROYED MAGAT MORONS 💀🪖💀🪖💀🪖🇺🇸😵🇺🇸😵🇺🇸😵🇺🇸💯☝🏻💯☝🏻💯🪦👹🪦👹🪦👹🪦💥🐷💥💯🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🇺🇲❤️💙❤️💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲❤️💙❤️💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲REAL AMERICA IS COMING TO END THE MAGAT MADNESS FOREVER. 👋🏻🤡👋🏻🤡👋🏻⚖️😵⚖️😵⚖️🪖💯🪖💯🪖🖕🏻
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Dolphins star's wife sends warning about Harris: 'A vote for Kamala is a vote for war'
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Eric Trump reveals if dad would prosecute Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden if given 2nd term
    Fox News1 day ago
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News1 day ago
    CNN Data Reporter Has 'Holy Cow!' Moment Over 2024 Trump-Harris Polling Detail
    HuffPost7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Trump's life allegedly threatened by Pennsylvania man before rally
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Former NBC Anchor Dies From Cancer: Jim Donovan Was 68
    PopCulture2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Convicted killer messaged brother to 'be ready' with shovels, lighter fluid after classmate's disappearance
    Fox News1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Biden Trashes Trump’s ‘Embarrassing’ NYC Rally, Says The Event Was ‘Beneath Any President’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    ‘Morning Joe’ Crew Asks After Racist Trump MSG Rally: ‘How Did We Get Here?’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    News anchor dropped after social media post telling Trump-haters supporting Harris: 'Stay home, don’t vote'
    Fox News1 day ago
    'World's most accurate economist' makes bold prediction for 2024 election
    Fox News1 day ago
    'Wins or loses': Legal experts think judge could still jail Trump if he becomes president
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Florida woman calls 911 for 'pizza,' gets rescued from illegal immigrant during alleged rape attempt
    Fox News2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Trump camp responds to backlash over comedian's Puerto Rico joke at rally
    Fox News2 days ago
    10 injured after cars on giant pendulum ride break apart midair, horrifying video shows
    Fox News19 hours ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    MSNBC host claims Trump 'forced' the Washington Post not to endorse Kamala Harris
    Fox News1 day ago
    Leading Latino Organization That Historically Refused to Endorse Candidates Backs Mucarsel-Powell in Florida Senate Race
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Speaker Mike Johnson reveals Trump's 'little secret' ahead of Election Day after Dems panic
    Fox News1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Rep. Dingell tells a skeptical Tapper he might 'have to visit' her in an internment camp if Trump wins
    Fox News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy