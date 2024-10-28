Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    California’s battle over crime and homelessness is a warning to the nation

    By Kate Monroe,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Homelessness in CaliforniaProposition 36Kate MonroeCaliforniaHooverHomelessness

    Comments / 195

    Add a Comment
    Gina Ortiz
    50m ago
    going to give them people on the streets love today they have it harder than me and they are strong I'm make warm chicken tacos 🌮 and feed them the next can help with a drink let's help each other out we are all down sometimes 🙏😭
    John Dhoe
    17h ago
    simple just put it back exactly how it was before it was changed 10 years ago. exactly how it was. no soft on crime or nothing. no policy changes.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    CNN data guru says there is a 60% chance the election ends with an 'Electoral College blowout'
    Fox News5 days ago
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News1 day ago
    Dolphins star's wife sends warning about Harris: 'A vote for Kamala is a vote for war'
    Fox News23 hours ago
    Bruce Willis fans gasp over ailing star's sudden change in appearance as he steps out in Los Angeles
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Smallest survivor dumped in hills of Los Angeles hid from everyone until fate stepped in
    petrescuereport.com2 days ago
    New law comes into effect January 1 and will hit drivers with fines up to $250 – cops can even confiscate your property
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Man buys a used police SUV and finds terrifying evidence inside
    MotorBiscuit2 days ago
    Ex-acting ICE director says mass deportation possible without family separation if they're 'deported together'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Menendez brothers all smiles in latest mugshots as Los Angeles DA recommends reduced sentences
    Fox News4 days ago
    Convicted killer messaged brother to 'be ready' with shovels, lighter fluid after classmate's disappearance
    Fox News1 day ago
    Trump's life allegedly threatened by Pennsylvania man before rally
    Fox News23 hours ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO1 day ago
    Menendez Brothers' Prison Beefs Up Security Following D.A. Decision
    TMZ4 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The four 'dreaded' letters on airline boarding passes that travelers say they never want to see
    Fox News3 days ago
    Florida woman calls 911 for 'pizza,' gets rescued from illegal immigrant during alleged rape attempt
    Fox News2 days ago
    10 injured after cars on giant pendulum ride break apart midair, horrifying video shows
    Fox News19 hours ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News5 days ago
    Cold Front and Strong Winds Hit Southern California, Cooler Temperatures Expected Through the Week
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Barack Obama visits Tucson Friday to campaign for Kamala Harris
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Colorado Airbnb host faces $16K in damages after suspected migrant gang members 'destroy' property
    Fox News5 hours ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post14 days ago
    California Cattlemens Steakhouse to Close After Over 50 Years of Service, Replaced with Chick-Fil-A
    Golden Gate Media1 day ago
    Woman dies in freak accident at Kansas airfield after backing into active airplane propeller
    Fox News2 days ago
    Connie Chung: Breaking Barriers In Broadcast News
    Fox News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy