Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    From Washington: The Battle For Control Of The House

    By If Dancy,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Congressional racesArizona electionHouse majority controlTrump vs HarrisDonald TrumpChad Pergram

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read
    Fox News16 hours ago
    Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she 'only wanted to do an hour'
    Fox News5 hours ago
    'Shut it down': Red state makes massive land buy to ramp up border wall efforts amid migrant surge
    Fox News21 hours ago
    'World's most accurate economist' makes bold prediction for 2024 election
    Fox News15 hours ago
    Chris Christie no longer confident VP Harris will win election: 'She's had a bad 10 days'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing
    Fox News2 days ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News3 days ago
    Kari Lake has savage comeback after Bill Clinton calls her attractive
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    49ers' Nick Bosa gets support from NFL great after flashing MAGA hat
    Fox News5 hours ago
    Florida deputies arrest dozens of illegal immigrants allegedly caught looting from Hurricane Milton victims
    Fox News2 days ago
    In devastated North Carolina, I witnessed a master class in the most powerful force in the universe
    Fox News2 days ago
    Opinion: Trump’s secret weapon may tip the election
    The Hill3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott challenges Kamala Harris to declare Tren de Aragua a terrorist organization
    Fox News3 days ago
    Menendez brothers all smiles in latest mugshots as Los Angeles DA recommends reduced sentences
    Fox News3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    If Trump wins, he will need a Congress with common sense
    Fox News4 days ago
    Florida woman calls 911 for 'pizza,' gets rescued from illegal immigrant during alleged rape attempt
    Fox News1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Trump declares Harris campaign is ‘imploding' during Las Vegas rally and more top headlines
    Fox News4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults
    Fox News2 days ago
    Morning Glory: Vote 'No' on Ohio’s Issue 1
    Fox News4 days ago
    Shaq shocks Angel Reese by saying she should wear revealing clothes in games to make more money
    Fox News2 days ago
    Former Republican Rep. Fred Upton says he's 'proud' he voted for Kamala Harris
    Fox News4 days ago
    World Series attendee appears to wear 'Make America Great Again' hat, sparks wild social media reactions
    Fox News2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy