Fox News
Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York kick off early in-person voting
By Rémy NumaAnders Hagstrom,2 days ago
By Rémy NumaAnders Hagstrom,2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchLong IslandTri-Cities2024 electionNew JerseyMichigan politicsVoter turnout
Comments / 73
Add a Comment
Neighbor
18h ago
Roberta Weathers
19h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
Fox News1 day ago
Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing
Fox News1 day ago
Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'
Fox News18 hours ago
the-independent.com3 days ago
Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 days ago
Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
The US Sun2 days ago
Mississippi News Group27 days ago
Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
Mediaite2 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Florida deputies arrest dozens of illegal immigrants allegedly caught looting from Hurricane Milton victims
Fox News1 day ago
David Heitz18 days ago
World Series attendee appears to wear 'Make America Great Again' hat, sparks wild social media reactions
Fox News1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Fox News3 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Fox News18 hours ago
Former Dem Dov Hikind blasts Clinton, Harris for comparing Trump rally to Nazis: 'So freaking desperate'
Fox News14 hours ago
Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
The HD Post23 days ago
Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
Fox News1 day ago
Fox News10 hours ago
Fox News3 days ago
Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults
Fox News22 hours ago
Dianna Carney5 days ago
Fox News2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.