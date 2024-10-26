Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fox News

    Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, New York kick off early in-person voting

    By Rémy NumaAnders Hagstrom,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Long IslandTri-Cities2024 electionNew JerseyMichigan politicsVoter turnout

    Comments / 73

    Add a Comment
    Neighbor
    18h ago
    New Jersey Strong for TRUMP & VANCE 2024 🇺🇲
    Roberta Weathers
    19h ago
    Ladies never forget that Shady Vance and DonOld are both women hating creep shows that's never changed Ladies never forget that
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Vance rips Harris in battleground Georgia: 'Stop telling Americans they're bad' for wanting 'secure border'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing
    Fox News1 day ago
    Harris heckled at Pennsylvania church, says voting for her fulfills God's expectation 'for us to help Him'
    Fox News18 hours ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    With 15M ballots cast, is early voting favoring Harris or Trump?
    Straight Arrow News - SAN.com5 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Denver Broncos star Josh Reynolds shot in head and rushed to hospital with bullet holes spotted in car window
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Democrats And Harris Campaign Officials Reportedly Believe ‘She Will Lose’: ‘Already Starting to Point Fingers’
    Mediaite2 days ago
    Texas lawmakers demand answers on fatal crash allegedly caused by illegal immigrant: 'Infuriating'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Florida deputies arrest dozens of illegal immigrants allegedly caught looting from Hurricane Milton victims
    Fox News1 day ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    World Series attendee appears to wear 'Make America Great Again' hat, sparks wild social media reactions
    Fox News1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Trump declares Harris campaign is ‘imploding' during Las Vegas rally and more top headlines
    Fox News3 days ago
    Houston residents react to Kamala Harris' visit to Texas alongside Beyonce days before Election Day
    Fox News2 days ago
    RFK Jr says Trump move is something no other president's done before
    Fox News18 hours ago
    Former Dem Dov Hikind blasts Clinton, Harris for comparing Trump rally to Nazis: 'So freaking desperate'
    Fox News14 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    The four 'dreaded' letters on airline boarding passes that travelers say they never want to see
    Fox News1 day ago
    Woman dies in freak accident at Kansas airfield after backing into active airplane propeller
    Fox News10 hours ago
    CNN's Jake Tapper admits his Democratic friends are 'terrified' Harris isn't 'closing the deal'
    Fox News3 days ago
    Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults
    Fox News22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Blue city police officer executed by female friend's wannabe gangster son who feared retaliation
    Fox News2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy